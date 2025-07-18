LIVE TV
bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
  7 South Indian Food Items You Should Definitely Try

7 South Indian Food Items You Should Definitely Try

South Indian food is a whole vibe full of bold spices and rich coconut flavors. Here are 7 must-try South Indian dishes that will make your mouth water and leave you asking for more.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
1/8

Masala Dosa

It is a crispy golden rice crepe filled with spiced potato masala. It is served with sambar and coconut chutney. It tastes very good when served hot and crispy.

2/8

Appam with Stew

These are soft and fluffy rice pancakes with crispy edges, paired with creamy coconut based vegetable or chicken stew. A Kerala specialty that melts in your mouth.

3/8

Pongal

It is a comfort food made from moong dal and rice, tempered with pepper, cumin, ghee and cashews. It is a form of khichdi in South India.

4/8

Puttu with Kadala Curry

Steamed cylinders of coconut and rice flour, served with black chick pea curry. It is a classic breakfast dish from Kerala that's filling and full of flavour.

5/8

Chettinad Chicken Curry

A flavourful chicken dish from Tamil Nadu, made with a special blend of Chettinad spices. It is a great choice for those who love rich, spicy gravies.

6/8

Idiyappam

These are delicate rice noodles shaped into nests, served with coconut milk or curry. They are perfect for breakfast or dinner.

7/8

Idli Sambar

These are soft and fluffy steamed rice cakes of with flavourful sambar and coconut chutney. It is the soul of South Indian breakfasts and loved by many!

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary.

