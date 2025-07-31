  • Home>
7 Unique Purple Animals You Did Not Know Existed In Nature

Purple is one of the rarest colors in the animal kingdom. Animals with purple color often use this to camouflage, attract mates or warn predators. From fluttering butterflies to weird frogs, here are 7 stunning purple animals you might not believe are real.

July 31, 2025
1/8

Violet Backed Starling

It is a small African bird with purple feathers on its head and back. The males flaunt this to attract females during mating seasons. Females are brown and white for camouflage.

2/8

Purple Emperor butterfly

These butterflies are native to European Woodlands. The males have deep purple wings with white spots. The colour is not due to pigment, but light reflection. It is really seen or flowers as it prefers feeding on rotting fruits.

3/8

Indian Purple Frog

It is a bloated looking frog with a purple-grey skin tone. It experiences most of its life underground and comes on the surface only for a few days to mate. It is found in the Western ghats of India.

4/8

Purple Sea Star

It is a starfish that comes in a range of colours but the deep violet variety is particularly striking. It is a predator, controlling mussel populations. It is often found along the Pacific coast of North America.

5/8

Purple Grenadier Finch

These are small, beautiful birds found in eastern Africa. The males have vibrant purplish-blue bodies with red beaks. They are known for their sociable nature and sweet chirps.

6/8

Costa's hummingbird

These are found in the deserts of the south western USA and Mexico. Males have a brilliant purple head and road feathers that they used to court females.

7/8

Spanish Shawl Nudibranch

These are sea slugs with fiery orange gills and intense purple bodies. They are found along the Pacific coast, from Mexico to California. They are known for their toxic nature and are a warning to predators.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary.

