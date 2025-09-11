9/11 In Photos: 24 Years On, A Tribute to America’s Day of Remembrance
Twenty-four years after the September 11 attacks, Americans gathered once again to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost in an act of unimaginable terror. From sombre ceremonies at Ground Zero, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, to volunteer efforts across the US, the country hit a pause to mourn, reflect and unite in solidarity, commemorating the day as Americans resolved to honour those lost – not just with remembrance, but with service.
Ground Zero Gathering
Family members and officials gather at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza in New York City where the names of the victims are read aloud during a moving morning ceremony.
A Moment of Silence
Attendees of the event then take a brief pause to mark the exact time - 8:46 am - when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower, followed by other moments marking key moments of the attacks.
The Pentagon Tribute
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, honouring the 184 people killed at the Pentagon, where a flag hangs from the building's side.
Shanksville Remembers Flight 93
At the Shanksville Borough in Pennsylvania, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins lays a wreath for the heroes of Flight 93, who fought back against hijackers, crashing the plane in a rural field.
Volunteers in Action
Thousands across the US take part in service projects. In New York's Manhattan, families like the Lynches help pack meals for those in need.
The Twin Towers' Echo
Memorial Pools - Twin reflecting pools, built on the former footprints of the World Trade Center towers, offer a space for those who want to indulge in quiet reflection amid the hustle-bustle of citylife.
National Day of Service
From coast to coast, Americans take part in blood drives, park cleanups, and food bank work, making September 11 not just a day of sorrow but of civic engagement.
Legacy of the First Responders
Tributes across the country honour the bravery of New York's slain firefighters who ran into burning buildings to save lives - many of whom never made it out.
Health Impacts Still Felt
Survivors & Rescuers - An estimated total of over 140,000 people are still believed to be in US federal health programs related to illnesses linked to toxic dust exposure. Their stories serve as a reminder that the impact of 9/11 is felt, even to this date.