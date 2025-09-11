LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 9/11 In Photos: 24 Years On, A Tribute to America’s Day of Remembrance

9/11 In Photos: 24 Years On, A Tribute to America’s Day of Remembrance

Twenty-four years after the September 11 attacks, Americans gathered once again to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost in an act of unimaginable terror. From sombre ceremonies at Ground Zero, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, to volunteer efforts across the US, the country hit a pause to mourn, reflect and unite in solidarity, commemorating the day as Americans resolved to honour those lost – not just with remembrance, but with service.

By: Last Updated: September 11, 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ground Zero Gathering
1/9

Ground Zero Gathering

Family members and officials gather at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza in New York City where the names of the victims are read aloud during a moving morning ceremony.

A Moment of Silence
2/9

A Moment of Silence

Attendees of the event then take a brief pause to mark the exact time - 8:46 am - when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower, followed by other moments marking key moments of the attacks.

The Pentagon Tribute
3/9

The Pentagon Tribute

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, honouring the 184 people killed at the Pentagon, where a flag hangs from the building's side.

Shanksville Remembers Flight 93
4/9

Shanksville Remembers Flight 93

At the Shanksville Borough in Pennsylvania, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins lays a wreath for the heroes of Flight 93, who fought back against hijackers, crashing the plane in a rural field.

Volunteers in Action
5/9

Volunteers in Action

Thousands across the US take part in service projects. In New York's Manhattan, families like the Lynches help pack meals for those in need.

The Twin Towers' Echo
6/9

The Twin Towers' Echo

Memorial Pools - Twin reflecting pools, built on the former footprints of the World Trade Center towers, offer a space for those who want to indulge in quiet reflection amid the hustle-bustle of citylife.

National Day of Service
7/9

National Day of Service

From coast to coast, Americans take part in blood drives, park cleanups, and food bank work, making September 11 not just a day of sorrow but of civic engagement.

Legacy of the First Responders
8/9

Legacy of the First Responders

Tributes across the country honour the bravery of New York's slain firefighters who ran into burning buildings to save lives - many of whom never made it out.

Health Impacts Still Felt
9/9

Health Impacts Still Felt

Survivors & Rescuers - An estimated total of over 140,000 people are still believed to be in US federal health programs related to illnesses linked to toxic dust exposure. Their stories serve as a reminder that the impact of 9/11 is felt, even to this date.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS