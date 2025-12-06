A Taste of India: 8 Best Food Destination Every Travel Lover Needs To Experience
India offers diverse culinary experiences, including street food and fine dining. Take a look at the top 8 must-visit food destinations that showcase the nation’s rich heritage.
Amritsar
Amritsar: Amritsar is the largest city in Punjab and boasts a rich culinary history. Chole bhature and aloo paratha are among its most popular dishes.
Delhi
Delhi: It is a hub for street food. Chats like golgappa, jalebi, and parathas are popular in the streets of Chandni Chowk, a place known for its historic food culture.
Mumbai
Mumbai: Mumbai's diverse culinary scene showcases its rich history and cultural influences; popular street foods include vada pav and pav bhaji, available at locations like Juhu Beach.
Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Hyderabad is synonymous with biryani, a dish prepared with meat and spices. In the city, Paradise and Shah Ghouse are two popular places to sit down and have your share of authentic Hyderabadi biryani.
Chennai
Chennai: Popular dishes of Chennai include dosas, idlis, filter coffee, appam with stew, beef fry, and Kerala parotta.
Goa
Goa: Goa is popular for the prawn curry and grilled fish, which taste almost like the very ocean.
Gujarat
Gujarat: Ahmedabad is known for its Gujarati thali, which offers a perfect balance of sweet, sour, spicy, and salty on one plate.
Kolkata
Kolkata: It is a vibrant city of West Bengal, which is quite known for its cultural heritage and desserts such as Rasgulla, Mishti Dohi, Sandesh, and more.
