Actor Allu Arjun’s Brother, Allu Sirish to Marry Fiancée Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026
Allu Sirish, the brother of Allu Arjun, is going to tie the knot with his sweetheart Nayanika Reddy on the 6th of March 2026. The news was shared through a lively Instagram Reel featuring the children of Allu Arjun.
Wedding Date:
The couple is set to marry on March 6, 2026, which coincidentally falls on the same day as Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's anniversary; the date was determined according to kundali after venue confirmations.
Engagement:
The engagement came to notice on October 1, 2025, which was also the birth anniversary of the grandfather; an engagement ceremony attended by family members, including Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, was held on October 31.
Love Story:
The couple first met at the party of Varun Tej and Lavanya in October 2023; they kept their relationship private for two years before they went public.
No Sangeet:
In accordance with South Indian customs, there will be no sangeet or haldi wedding, but there will be pellikuturu-pellikoduku rituals for the bride and groom.
Family Joy:
The celebration video features their niece Arha and nephew Ayaan; fans and Sneha Reddy also shared their warm wishes and joy online.