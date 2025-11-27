LIVE TV
Actor-Model Samyuktha Marries Former Cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth in a Star-Studded Ceremony

Actor-model Samyuktha married former cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth in a beautiful ceremony, with their wedding photos going viral and fans celebrating the couple online.

November 27, 2025
Wedding Announcement
1/7

Wedding Announcement

As per the reports, the actor-model and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Samyuktha Shanmuganathan has married former cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth in Chennai.

Traditional Wedding Ceremony
2/7

Traditional Wedding Ceremony

The couple tied the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding, attended by close family members and a few industry friends.

Bride And Groom Look
3/7

Bride And Groom Look

Samyuktha wore an elegant gold silk saree with temple jewellery, while Anirudha opted for a cream shirt and veshti.

Who Is Anirudha Srikkanth
4/7

Who Is Anirudha Srikkanth

Anirudha is the son of former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Earlier, he used to play in the CSK team for IPL.

Second Marriage For Both
5/7

Second Marriage For Both

He has secretly married Samyukta as her second wife. This is the second marriage of Samyuktha, as well. She divorced entrepreneur Karthik Shankar, while Anirudha had earlier married model Aarti Venkatesh.

Viral Social Media Buzz
6/7

Viral Social Media Buzz

Wedding photos and reels have gone viral on social platforms, with fans and celebrities showering the newlyweds with blessings and wishes.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

All information is based on publicly available sources; personal details and event specifics may vary as the couple has not officially released full statements.

