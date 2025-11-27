Actor-Model Samyuktha Marries Former Cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth in a Star-Studded Ceremony
Actor-model Samyuktha married former cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth in a beautiful ceremony, with their wedding photos going viral and fans celebrating the couple online.
Wedding Announcement
As per the reports, the actor-model and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Samyuktha Shanmuganathan has married former cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth in Chennai.
Traditional Wedding Ceremony
The couple tied the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding, attended by close family members and a few industry friends.
Bride And Groom Look
Samyuktha wore an elegant gold silk saree with temple jewellery, while Anirudha opted for a cream shirt and veshti.
Who Is Anirudha Srikkanth
Anirudha is the son of former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Earlier, he used to play in the CSK team for IPL.
Second Marriage For Both
He has secretly married Samyukta as her second wife. This is the second marriage of Samyuktha, as well. She divorced entrepreneur Karthik Shankar, while Anirudha had earlier married model Aarti Venkatesh.
Viral Social Media Buzz
Wedding photos and reels have gone viral on social platforms, with fans and celebrities showering the newlyweds with blessings and wishes.
Disclaimer
All information is based on publicly available sources; personal details and event specifics may vary as the couple has not officially released full statements.