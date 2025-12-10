Affordable Perfumes Under ₹1,500 That Feel Luxurious and Last All Day for Men and Women
Finding a budget friendly perfume that still smells premium is easier than ever. Many affordable fragrances now offer clean long lasting notes that suit daily wear and special outings. Here are some of the best perfumes under ₹1,500 that feel luxurious without a high price tag.
Naseem Blue Musk Aqua Parfum
A fresh clean scent that gives a cool airy vibe. Perfect for daytime office and summer outings. Light yet long lasting which makes it ideal for daily use.
Yardley London Morning Dew Perfume
Yardley London has always been a brand that has created some of the most beautiful, strongest and the stylish perfumes and deodrants, this one follows the same suit.
Bella Vita Organic CEO Unisex Perfume
A modern soft fragrance that feels classy and clean. Best for office college and everyday wear. Gives an affordable luxury vibe with good performance.
Skinn By Titan Nude and Raw Combo (Unisex Friendly)
Offers a slightly sweet fresh aroma that works well on all skin types. Ideal for gifting and versatile use. Long lasting enough for both day and evening events.
Denver Autograph Unisex Perfume
A light crisp fragrance perfect for people who prefer minimal scents. Works well for daily routines and travel. Gentle on the senses but still noticeable.
mCaffeine Fien Cherry Wine Perfume
Soft, fresh and feminine with a citrus sweet vibe perfect if you want a light everyday perfume that still feels premium. Great for casual outings, college or day wear.
