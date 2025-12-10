LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Affordable Perfumes Under ₹1,500 That Feel Luxurious and Last All Day for Men and Women

Affordable Perfumes Under ₹1,500 That Feel Luxurious and Last All Day for Men and Women

Finding a budget friendly perfume that still smells premium is easier than ever. Many affordable fragrances now offer clean long lasting notes that suit daily wear and special outings. Here are some of the best perfumes under ₹1,500 that feel luxurious without a high price tag.

By: Harshita Gothi Last Updated: December 10, 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Naseem Blue Musk Aqua Parfum
1/7

Naseem Blue Musk Aqua Parfum

A fresh clean scent that gives a cool airy vibe. Perfect for daytime office and summer outings. Light yet long lasting which makes it ideal for daily use.

Yardley London Morning Dew Perfume
2/7

Yardley London Morning Dew Perfume

Yardley London has always been a brand that has created some of the most beautiful, strongest and the stylish perfumes and deodrants, this one follows the same suit.

Bella Vita Organic CEO Unisex Perfume
3/7

Bella Vita Organic CEO Unisex Perfume

A modern soft fragrance that feels classy and clean. Best for office college and everyday wear. Gives an affordable luxury vibe with good performance.

Skinn By Titan Nude and Raw Combo (Unisex Friendly)
4/7

Skinn By Titan Nude and Raw Combo (Unisex Friendly)

Offers a slightly sweet fresh aroma that works well on all skin types. Ideal for gifting and versatile use. Long lasting enough for both day and evening events.

Denver Autograph Unisex Perfume
5/7

Denver Autograph Unisex Perfume

A light crisp fragrance perfect for people who prefer minimal scents. Works well for daily routines and travel. Gentle on the senses but still noticeable.

mCaffeine Fien Cherry Wine Perfume
6/7

mCaffeine Fien Cherry Wine Perfume

Soft, fresh and feminine with a citrus sweet vibe perfect if you want a light everyday perfume that still feels premium. Great for casual outings, college or day wear.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS