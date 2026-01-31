Akshaye Khanna Creates History: As Dhurandhar Entry Song ‘Fa9la’ Wins Flipperachi Guinness World Record
Bahraini rapper Flipperachi also known as Houssam Fakher has reshaped Khaleeji hip hop through the song ‘Fa9la’ from Dhurandhar. Akshaye Khanna powerful screen entry helped the track go viral while blending rich Arabic rhythms with Bollywood style and earning Flipperachi a rare Guinness World Record. Flipperachi brings a distinct Arabic dialect together with Western urban hip hop influences to proudly represent Bahrain on the global stage. His latest achievement marks a high energy collaboration with the Indian film industry through the movie Dhurandhar.
Record Breaking Global Hit
Bahraini rapper Flipperachi earns a Guinness World Record for his track 'Fa9la' featured in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar. The song topped the Arabia Billboard charts in the highest number of chart positions ever recorded for a single track.
Viral Bollywood Moment
'Fa9la' gained massive popularity in India after it was used in the film Dhurandhar during Akshaye Khanna’s on screen entry scene.The moment turned the Arabic track into a viral sensation on social media platforms.
About Flipperachi
Flipperachi is the stage name of Bahraini artist 'Hussam Aseem' from Manama Bahrain. He has been active in music for over a decade and built a unique Arabic hip hop style before the global breakthrough.
Billboard Arabia Chart Success
The song 'Fa9la' reached number one on multiple Arabia Billboard charts including Top 100 Artists, Hot 100 Songs, Top 50 Khaleeji and Top 50 Arabic Hip Hop. This record made the track the most chart topping song in the history of Billboard Arabia.
Cross Culture Impact
Fa9la’s success shows strong cross cultural appeal as the Arabic track became a global hit despite language differences. Flipperachi’s achievement highlights the growing fusion of Arabic and Indian music audiences worldwide.
