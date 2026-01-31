Akshaye Khanna Creates History: As Dhurandhar Entry Song ‘Fa9la’ Wins Flipperachi Guinness World Record

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi also known as Houssam Fakher has reshaped Khaleeji hip hop through the song ‘Fa9la’ from Dhurandhar. Akshaye Khanna powerful screen entry helped the track go viral while blending rich Arabic rhythms with Bollywood style and earning Flipperachi a rare Guinness World Record. Flipperachi brings a distinct Arabic dialect together with Western urban hip hop influences to proudly represent Bahrain on the global stage. His latest achievement marks a high energy collaboration with the Indian film industry through the movie Dhurandhar.