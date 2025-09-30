Alia Bhatt Net Worth 2025, Age, Movies, Family & Fashion Choices

Alia Bhatt, born March 15, 1993, is a leading Bollywood actress and fashion icon. With hit films like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, she has earned global recognition and an estimated net worth of $25 million. Married to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia continues to influence fans with her versatile acting and trendy fashion choices. Her journey combines talent, style, and a strong family legacy in Indian cinema.