  Home>
  • Photos»
  • Alia Bhatt Net Worth 2025, Age, Movies, Family & Fashion Choices

Alia Bhatt Net Worth 2025, Age, Movies, Family & Fashion Choices

Alia Bhatt, born March 15, 1993, is a leading Bollywood actress and fashion icon. With hit films like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, she has earned global recognition and an estimated net worth of $25 million. Married to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia continues to influence fans with her versatile acting and trendy fashion choices. Her journey combines talent, style, and a strong family legacy in Indian cinema.

By: Last Updated: September 30, 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Alia Bhatt - Bollywood Star & Style Icon
1/7

Alia Bhatt - Bollywood Star & Style Icon

Explore Alia Bhatt’s journey from a debutante in Bollywood to one of India’s most influential actresses and fashion icons.

Age & Background
2/7

Age & Background

Born on March 15, 1993, Alia Bhatt is 32 years old, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and raised in Mumbai.

Net Worth 2025
3/7

Net Worth 2025

Alia Bhatt’s estimated net worth is around $25 million, earned through films, endorsements, and her lifestyle brand ventures.

Hit Movies & Career Highlights
4/7

Hit Movies & Career Highlights

Known for Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt has delivered consistent performances in Bollywood.

Family & Relationships
5/7

Family & Relationships

Alia Bhatt is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor and belongs to the illustrious Bhatt-Kapoor film dynasty in Bollywood.

Fashion Icon
6/7

Fashion Icon

Alia Bhatt’s fashion sense is celebrated globally, from red carpet glam to casual chic, influencing millions of fans.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

All information provided is based on publicly available sources and estimates. Actual net worth, personal details, and career information may vary.

