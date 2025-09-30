Alia Bhatt Net Worth 2025, Age, Movies, Family & Fashion Choices
Alia Bhatt, born March 15, 1993, is a leading Bollywood actress and fashion icon. With hit films like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, she has earned global recognition and an estimated net worth of $25 million. Married to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia continues to influence fans with her versatile acting and trendy fashion choices. Her journey combines talent, style, and a strong family legacy in Indian cinema.
Alia Bhatt - Bollywood Star & Style Icon
Explore Alia Bhatt’s journey from a debutante in Bollywood to one of India’s most influential actresses and fashion icons.
Age & Background
Born on March 15, 1993, Alia Bhatt is 32 years old, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and raised in Mumbai.
Net Worth 2025
Alia Bhatt’s estimated net worth is around $25 million, earned through films, endorsements, and her lifestyle brand ventures.
Hit Movies & Career Highlights
Known for Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt has delivered consistent performances in Bollywood.
Family & Relationships
Alia Bhatt is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor and belongs to the illustrious Bhatt-Kapoor film dynasty in Bollywood.
Fashion Icon
Alia Bhatt’s fashion sense is celebrated globally, from red carpet glam to casual chic, influencing millions of fans.
Disclaimer
All information provided is based on publicly available sources and estimates. Actual net worth, personal details, and career information may vary.