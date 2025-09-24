7 Vivah Fame Amrita Rao Hot & Sexy Pics That Are Breaking the Internet
Vivah fame Amrita Rao is recently making headlines for her conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, where she opened up about her NRI proposals with family photos and their cars. She mentioned not only this, but she even received a letter written in blood, which scares her more. Amrita Rao further added that with all the superhit films and love from the audiences, she felt stuck and lonely. But beyond the struggles, one thing that never changes is her beautiful looks and sexy avatar.
Amrita Rao Hot & Sexy Pics and Photoshoots
Here are 7 hot and sexy pics of Amrita Rao that are breaking the internet, which still proves that she knows how to raise the hotness bar.
Amrita Rao in Red Backless Saree
Amrita Rao looks screaming hot in a red embroidered saree with a deep backless blouse. Her outfit features golden and silver threadwork with bold blouse cuts.
Amrita Rao in Red and Silver Dress
Amrita Rao looks hot in a red skirt with a silver glittery top with a plunging neckline. She goes for a smoky eye look and nude lipstick.
Amrita Rao in Multicoloured Dhangri
Amrita Rao looks hot in a multicoloured dhangri with mini shorts. She paired it with a green bikini top with a single string.
Amrita Rao in Blue Lehenga
Amrita Rao shows her boldest look in a blue lehenga with a thigh-high slit. She paired it with a green and purple bralette-style choli.
Amrita Rao in Brown Backless Mini Dress
Amrita Rao stuns in a bold brown halter neck mini dress. Her outfit is paried with a body-hugging silhouette that makes this look more glamorous.
Amrita Rao in Orange Pink Outfit
Amrita Rao turns the heat up in a golden bikini, layered with an orange, red, and pink dress. Her dress features a deep plunging neckline.
Amrita Rao in White Strapless Bodycon Dress
Amrita Rao turns the heat up in a strapless white and gold striped bodycon mini dress. She accessorized it with white peep-toe heels and a statement locket.
Disclamier
The pictures used in this photo gallery are for entertainment and inspirational purposes only. We do not claim ownership of any images. All photo credits go to the respective owners, photographers, and copyright holders.