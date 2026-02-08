LIVE TV
Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary Telugu Comedy

Anaganaga Oka Raju  OTT Release: The much-awaited comedy Anaganaga Oka Raju is finally gearing up for its OTT debut, creating buzz among fans of Naveen Polisheetty. Known for his impeccable comic timing and relatable performances, Polisheety teams up with Meenaakshi Chaudhary in this entertainer that promises laughter, romance, and unexpected twists. Here’s a deep dive into Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT release date, release platform, cast, story, and more. 

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date
Anaganaga Oka Raju ott release Photos: IMDB/ Reddit

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date

The Telugu comedy-drama Anaganaga Oka Raju is set to make its OTT debut on 11 February 2026, following its theatrical release on January 14, 2026, during the Makar Sankranthi period.

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Platform
Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Platform

Anaganaga Oka Raju is going to premiere on Netflix in multiple language including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Cast
Anaganaga Oka Raju Cast

Anaganaga Oka Raju cast includes Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mamilla Shailaja Priya, and Chammak Chandra.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Story
Anaganaga Oka Raju Story

Anaganaga Oka Raju revolves around Raju, who crosses paths with the lively and strong-willed Charulatha. Their journey takes an interesting turn as their lives intertwine at a lavish wedding celebration.

