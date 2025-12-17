Anant Ambani’s Gift Game Is Strong: Inside His Insanely Expensive And Rare Watch collection
Anant Ambani’s collection of watches is a real display of horology at its finest. He has “piece unique” models and grand complications which together amount to at least millions of dollars. The giving part of his passion is pretty much from the same source; occasionally, he gives friends ultra-rare masterpieces.
Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime (6300G)
The most complex Patek Philippe wristwatch ever made, featuring 20 complications and a unique reversible case with two distinct dials. It is a "horological holy grail" with only seven pieces in existence, known for its intricate chiming modes and perpetual calendar.
Richard Mille RM 52-04 "Skull" Blue Sapphire
This ultra-rare masterpiece is carved from a single block of blue sapphire and features a white gold pirate skull integrated into the movement. With only three pieces produced worldwide, it is one of the most exclusive and visually striking timepieces in the world of high horology.
Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon (6002R)
A double-faced grand complication that displays a celestial chart and moon phases on its back and a hand-engraved rose gold case on its front. It represents the pinnacle of artistic watchmaking, combining 12 complications with stunning brown Grand Feu enamel work.
Richard Mille RM 52-05 "Pharrell Williams"
A collaboration with the musician featuring an astronaut’s helmet on the dial, which reflects a view of Earth as seen from the surface of Mars. Limited to just 30 pieces, this watch uses high-tech materials like Cermet and Grade 5 titanium to create a miniature work of space-inspired art.
Patek Philippe Nautilus (5990/1422G) 'Ruby'
An extremely rare, off-catalogue version of the Nautilus encrusted with baguette-cut rubies on the bezel, hour markers, and center bracelet links. Reserved strictly for Patek's most elite VVIP clients, it transforms a classic sports watch into a high-jewelry statement piece.