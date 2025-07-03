Live Tv
⁠Angelina Jolie’s Hottest Scenes Ranked – NSFW Vibes

Angelina Jolie is renowned not only for her exceptional acting skills but also for her undeniable sex appeal. To celebrate her iconic status, we have gathered some of the most sizzling and memorable moments from her career to date.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
⁠Angelina Jolie’s Hottest Scenes Ranked – NSFW Vibes - Gallery Image
1/6

Gia

Angelina Jolie proved her acting prowess in the poignant film where she portrayed supermodel Gia Carangi, marking her breakthrough role. The movie features several steamy scenes, notably the memorable lesbian encounters between Angelina and Elizabeth Mitchell’s character, Linda.

⁠Angelina Jolie’s Hottest Scenes Ranked – NSFW Vibes - Gallery Image
2/6

Wanted

In this film, Angelina Jolie embodies a fierce assassin named Fox, effortlessly blending strength and intelligence while making gun-wielding look alluring. She mentors James McAvoy’s character, Wesley Gibson, in the art of killing.

⁠Angelina Jolie’s Hottest Scenes Ranked – NSFW Vibes - Gallery Image
3/6

Beowulf

⁠Angelina Jolie’s Hottest Scenes Ranked – NSFW Vibes - Gallery Image
4/6

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Angelina Jolie redefined the action hero genre with her fierce portrayal of Lara Croft, establishing an empowering female icon that inspired many. Combining intelligence with action skills, she brought the character to life and launched a career filled with sexy action roles in the film series.

⁠Angelina Jolie’s Hottest Scenes Ranked – NSFW Vibes - Gallery Image
5/6

Mr and Mrs Smith

This film marked the beginning of one of Hollywood's most talked-about power couples, Brangelina. The on-screen chemistry between the leads is undeniable, allowing Angelina to showcase her allure, which ultimately sparked her famous affair with Brad Pitt and the end of his marriage to Jennifer Aniston.

⁠Angelina Jolie’s Hottest Scenes Ranked – NSFW Vibes - Gallery Image
6/6

Alexander

In this film, Angelina Jolie portrays Queen Olympias, the powerful mother of Alexander the Great. Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics, Angelina left a lasting impression with her captivating classical beauty.

