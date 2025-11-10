Anupama Parameswaran’s Viral Kiss Picture Breaks the Internet with THIS Biggest Actor Son
Actor Anupama Parameswaran is making headlines with her filing a complaint against a 20-year-old over online harassment against her. The Tillu Square actor revealed that multiple fake social media accounts had been created to circulate morphed photos and spread false allegations involving her, her family, and close friends. In between the chaos, her kissing picture is going viral with a boy.
Who is Anupama Parameswaran?
Anupama Parameswaran is a renowned Telugu actor known for her charming screen presence, expressive performances, and versatile roles. She rose to fame with her debut in the Malayalam blockbuster “Premam”, which earned her widespread recognition and opened doors to successful projects.
Anupama Parameswaran Career
Anupama Parameswaran shared the screen with multiple famous actors, including Ram, Naga Chaitanya, Niikhil, Nani, Sai Dharam Tej, and Sidhu Jonnalagadda.
Anupama Parameswaran Movies
Anupama Parameswaran worked in several movies, such as Kishkindhapuri, Tillu Square, A Aa, Paradha, and more.
Anupama Parameswaran Viral Kissing picture
A picture of Anupama Parameswaran kissing someone is going viral on the internet. The viral picture has created buzz among the fans and started many rumors.
Who is Anupama Parameswaran Boyfriend?
In the viral picture, Anupama Parameswaran was kissing actor Vikram’s son, Dhruv Vikram. A “shared playlist” on a music-streaming platform titled “Blue Moon” reportedly featured both of them and a picture of them kissing, which fueled further speculation.
Anupama Parameswaran Dating Jasprit Bumrah?
Anupama Parameswaran was also linked in rumors with other personalities, including Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. But the actress publicly denied any romantic relationship with him.
Disclaimer
The viral picture of Anupama Parameswaran has sparked widespread online speculation. However, neither Anupama nor the actor involved has confirmed any romantic relationship. This article is based on circulating reports and social media buzz, and should not be taken as confirmation of personal matters.