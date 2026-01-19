Aparna Yadav DIVORCE News Shocks Everyone: Husband Blames Her, Personal Secrets, Net Worth & Latest Updates Revealed | Is She Richer Than Prateek Yadav?
In a shocking revelation, Aparna Yadav, the BJP leader and Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission faces public allegations from her husband Prateek Yadav over their marital discord. The divorce news has sent shockwaves across social media and political circles, with Prateek accusing Aparna of destroying family ties and prioritizing personal ambitions over family. Known for her political career and high-profile public image, Aparna’s personal and financial life is now under the media spotlight.
Age & Early Life
Born on 1 January 1990, Aparna Yadav is currently 36 years old as of 2026. She hails from an educated background and completed her schooling in Lucknow. Aparna pursued higher education in the United Kingdom and earned a Master’s degree in International Relations and Politics from the University of Manchester. Apart from academics, she is also trained in classical music.
Net Worth
Aparna Yadav’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹15 crore, based on publicly available election affidavits and media reports. Her assets reportedly include valuable jewelry, bank deposits, and immovable properties.
Personal Life & Marriage
Aparna Yadav married Prateek Yadav in 2012 after a long-standing relationship. The couple has two daughters and was often viewed as part of one of India’s most influential political families. Despite maintaining a relatively low profile earlier, their marriage has now become a subject of national discussion following the public nature of the divorce allegations.
Political Career & Public Life
Aparna Yadav began her political journey with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Lucknow Cantonment seat. Though unsuccessful, she remained active in politics and later made headlines by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022. Her move was seen as politically significant due to her family ties with the Samajwadi Party. She currently serves as the Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, where she focuses on women’s rights, social welfare, and policy advocacy.
Why Husband Prateek Yadav Is Blaming Her
The controversy erupted when Prateek Yadav announced on social media that he intends to divorce Aparna Yadav. In his statement, he accused her of being self-centered, claimed she ruined family ties, and alleged that her actions negatively affected his mental health. He further suggested that Aparna prioritized fame and political influence over family responsibilities. These allegations have gone viral, though Aparna Yadav has not issued any official public response addressing the claims so far.
Disclaimer
This is based on publicly available information from news reports and social media posts as of January 2026. No official court proceedings have been confirmed yet regarding the divorce. The content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered as legal or personal advice.