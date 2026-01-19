Aparna Yadav DIVORCE News Shocks Everyone: Husband Blames Her, Personal Secrets, Net Worth & Latest Updates Revealed | Is She Richer Than Prateek Yadav?

Political Career & Public Life

Aparna Yadav began her political journey with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Lucknow Cantonment seat. Though unsuccessful, she remained active in politics and later made headlines by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022. Her move was seen as politically significant due to her family ties with the Samajwadi Party. She currently serves as the Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, where she focuses on women’s rights, social welfare, and policy advocacy.