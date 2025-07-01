Arijit Singh Top 10 Heartbreaking Songs : From Channa Mereya To Shayad

Shayad – Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Shayad yehi hai pyaar.....

"Shayad" is a delicate expression of hesitant, insecure love. Arijit Singh conveys the fragility of a relationship built on uncertain ground. The lyrics and vocals speak of emotional confusion — wanting to hold on, even when the heart knows it may be too late.



