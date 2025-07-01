Arijit Singh Top 10 Heartbreaking Songs : From Channa Mereya To Shayad
Arijit singh, known for his soulful voice and deep emotional expression, has become the heart of Bollywood’s romantic and melancholic music. His emotional songs, like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar tum saath ho, beautifully capture feelings of love, heartbreak, longing, and nostalgia. With his unique ability to convey raw emotion through powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Arijit has touched millions of listeners, making his songs timeless companions in moments of joy, sorrow, and reflection.
Channa Mereya- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
Aacha chalta hoon, duaon mein yaad rakhna....
"Channa Mereya" is the ultimate ode to unrequited love. Arijit's raw voice channels the deep agony of a man watching the woman he loves marry someone else. It captured the bitter sweet beauty of letting go with grace and pain.
Tum Hi Ho- Aashiqui 2 (2013)
Tum hi ho....ab tum hi ho, zindgi aab tum hi ho....
The song that made Arijit Singh a household name, "Tum Hi Ho" is a cry from soul. It conveys the intense emotional dependency and desperation that come with heartbreak.
Tera Yaar Hoon Main- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)
Jaate nhi kai rishte poorane, kisi naye ke aajaane se....
This track balances warmth with quiet sorrow. Though a celebration of friendship, its underlying theme of growing apart tugs at the heart. Arijit's comforting vocals perfectly portray the pain being left behind by someone you still care deeply about.
Agar Tum Saath Ho – Tamasha (2015)
Main phir bhi tumko chahunga......
One of Arijit’s most soul-stirring performances, this duet explores the emotional toll of a relationship slipping away. The song beautifully contrasts one lover’s desperate hope with the other’s silent pain. It resonates deeply with anyone who’s ever struggled to hold on.
Muskurane – CityLights (2014)
Muskurane ki wajah tum ho......
A tender melody that weaves love and sorrow together. "Muskurane" reflects on how love can be both a blessing and a burden. Arijit’s soothing voice adds depth to the lyrics, turning the song into a melancholic reflection of fragile love and hidden wounds.
Khairiyat – Chhichhore (2019)
Khairiyat poochho, kabhi toh kaifiyat poochho.....
This track is an emotional rollercoaster, a message of concern from someone who still quietly loves from afar. Arijit Singh's expressive voice wraps the lyrics in genuine emotion, making it one of the most touching songs about distance and longing.
Laal Ishq – Ram-Leela (2013)
Laal ishq, laal ishq, laal ishq.......
A spiritual and poetic masterpiece, "Laal Ishq" explores the sacred pain of love that’s almost devotional. Arijit’s mesmerizing rendition breathes life into the timeless theme of passion and sacrifice, making it a deep and stirring experience for the listener.
Hamari Adhuri Kahani – (2015)
Hamari adhuri kahani......
The song beautifully articulates the sadness of incomplete love stories. Arijit's melancholic tone captures the soul of people whose love couldn't survive reality. It's about broken dreams, missed chances, and emotions that linger long after the story ends.
Phir Le Aaya Dil (Reprise) – Barfi (2012)
Phir le aaya dil, majboor kya keeje....
This reprise version adds a haunting depth to a story of emotional recurrence. Arijit's subtle, ghazal-inspired rendition paints the picture of someone repeatedly drawn back into a love that keeps hurting. It’s quiet, powerful, and deeply reflective.
Shayad – Love Aaj Kal (2020)
Shayad yehi hai pyaar.....
"Shayad" is a delicate expression of hesitant, insecure love. Arijit Singh conveys the fragility of a relationship built on uncertain ground. The lyrics and vocals speak of emotional confusion — wanting to hold on, even when the heart knows it may be too late.
Disclaimer: This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. All song rights belong to their respective creators and production houses.