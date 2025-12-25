LIVE TV
bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news Ajit Agarkar Al Hind Air IVF Bus Fire
  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Words Still Inspire India — Top 5 Quotes You Must Read | In Pics

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Words Still Inspire India — Top 5 Quotes You Must Read | In Pics

Today marks the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a towering statesman, poet, and one of India’s most respected leaders. Remembered for his eloquence, inclusive vision, and unwavering commitment to democracy, Vajpayee’s words continue to inspire generations.

Published: December 25, 2025 16:56:57 IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birthday
1/6

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birthday

On Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary, let’s revisit five of his most powerful and timeless quotes that reflect his leadership, ideals, and enduring legacy.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Politics
2/6

Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Politics

“सत्ता के लिए राजनीति नहीं, राष्ट्र के लिए राजनीति होनी चाहिए।”
Politics should not be for power, but for the nation.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Freedom
3/6

Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Freedom

“हमारी आज़ादी अधूरी है, सपने अभी अधूरे हैं।”
Our freedom is incomplete; our dreams are still unfinished.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Believed Democracy: A Way of Life
4/6

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Believed Democracy: A Way of Life

“लोकतंत्र केवल शासन की प्रणाली नहीं है, यह जीवन जीने का तरीका है।”
Democracy is not just a system of governance, it is a way of life.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Peace
5/6

Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Peace

“शांति का मार्ग शक्ति से होकर जाता है।”
The road to peace passes through strength.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Duty, Nationalism
6/6

Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Duty, Nationalism

“राष्ट्रधर्म सर्वोपरि है।”
Duty towards the nation comes above all.

