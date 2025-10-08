Bashar al-Assad’s Suspected Poisoning in Moscow: Nine Days in ICU, Now in Stable Condition
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was reportedly hospitalized in critical condition near Moscow on September 20, 2025, following a suspected poisoning incident. He underwent intensive care for nine days before being discharged in stable condition, though he remains under strict medical and security supervision. The poisoning is believed to have occurred at his villa near Moscow, prompting heavy Russian security measures. Sources suggest it could have been an assassination attempt or an effort to politically embarrass Russia, where Assad currently lives in exile under close monitoring.
Critical admission
Bashar al-Assad was rushed to a private hospital near Moscow on September 20, 2025, in critical condition after being suspected of poisoning.
Intensive-care treatments
He had spent around nine days in intensive care and emergency treatments to remain stable.
Discharge and Currently Stable
After treatment, Assad was discharged from the hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition but remains under medical supervision.
Location and Security
The poisoning took place at his heavily guarded villa near Moscow, with Russian security forces ensuring very tight security during his hospital stay.
Supposed Motives
The poisoning might have been for assassinating him or to embarrass the Russian government, which gave him political asylum.
In Hospitals in Exile
Assad continues to live in exile in Russia, with his health being monitored closely and his movements being restricted for security concerns.