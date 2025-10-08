Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was reportedly hospitalized in critical condition near Moscow on September 20, 2025, following a suspected poisoning incident. He underwent intensive care for nine days before being discharged in stable condition, though he remains under strict medical and security supervision. The poisoning is believed to have occurred at his villa near Moscow, prompting heavy Russian security measures. Sources suggest it could have been an assassination attempt or an effort to politically embarrass Russia, where Assad currently lives in exile under close monitoring.