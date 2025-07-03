Live Tv
  • Beautiful Birds You Can Spot in The Wild in India

Beautiful Birds You Can Spot in The Wild in India

India’s landscapes are home to some of the most breathtaking birds in the world. These wind wonders are true spectacle in the wild. Here are 7 stunning Indian birds you absolutely must spot in their natural habitats.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
1/7

Indian Pitta

Indian pitta is a multi-colored beauty nicknamed the "nine colored bird". It is found in deciduous forests, especially during monsoon migration.

2/7

Green Bee-Eater

It is a small, slender bird with emerald green feathers and acrobatic insect hunting skills. It is found in open fields and scrublands across India.

3/7

Malabar Trogon

It is a striking red, black and white bird often seen in pairs. It is found in Western ghats and tropical forests of South India.

4/7

Himalayan Monal

It is the state bird of Uttarakhand. It is found in high-altitude Himalayan forest. It looks like iridescent blue met with metallic hues.

5/7

Indian Peafowl (Peacock)

It is the national bird of India. It is famous for its vibrant blue-green feathers and dance. Peacocks are found in forest and villages across India.

6/7

Great Indian Hornbill

It is a large bird with a huge yellow beak. It is found in Western Ghats Himalayan hotels and Northeast India.

7/7

Indian Paradise Flycatcher

It is known for its long flowing tail and elegant flight. It is found in dense forests across India, especially southern and central regions.

