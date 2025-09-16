From Gangs Of Wasseypur to Monica, O My Darling: 6 Huma Qureshi Films To Watch Before Jolly LLB 3 Releases
Huma Qureshi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry through her versatile performances and bold character choices. With a career spanning across Bollywood, regional cinema, and international projects, she has continually impressed audiences and critics alike. Known for her powerful screen presence and natural acting, she seamlessly balances commercial success with crtically acclaimed roles.
Gangs Of Wasseypur- 2012
Human Qureshi made a powerful debut with Gangs of Wasseypur, where she played Mohsina. Her strong performance in this critically acclaimed crime drama earned her instant recognition and praise from audiences and critics alike.
Badlapur- 2015
In this intense revenge drama, Huma portrayed Jhimli, a pivotal character who added depth to the storyline. Her role highlighted her versatility and ability to shine alongside a strong ensemble cast.
Jolly LLB 2- 2017
Huma starred opposite Akshay Kumar in this courtroom drama comedy. She played Pushpa, a supportive yet strong character, and her performance added warmth and relatability to the film's narrative.
Kaala- 2018
Marking her entry into Tamil cinema, Huma starred alongside superstar Rajinikanth in Kaala. She impressed audiences with her powerful screen presence and natural acting in this politically charged drama.
Army Of The Dead- 2021
Huma made her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder’s action-packed zombie heist film, Army of the Dead. Even in a limited role, she left a memorable impact on international audiences.
Monica, O My Darling- 2021
In this neo-noir Netflix thriller, Huma played Monica Machado, a glamorous and mysterious character. Her performance was widely praised for its boldness and complexity, making it one of her standout roles.