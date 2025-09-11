LIVE TV
  • Top 7 Dark Comedy Series on Netflix and Prime Video in 2025

Some shows feel funny… until you realize how twisted they are. Every joke has a dark edge, every character is hiding a secret. From toxic friendships to dream houses, here is a list of Top 7 dark-comedy web series available on OTT platforms including Netflix and Prime Video:

September 11, 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Bad Thoughts on Netflix
1/8

Bad Thoughts on Netflix

This show explores uncomfortable themes via absurd humor. The episodes are short and perfect to binge! It pushed boundaries in Season 2 despite mixed critical response.

Sirens on Netflix
2/8

Sirens on Netflix

It is set over a single weekend where class, power, control are central. It focuses on tension between the characters related to envy, friendships and secrets.

Snakes and Ladders on Netflix
3/8

Snakes and Ladders on Netflix

This one is a Spanish-language dark comedy. Its themes are corruption, societal pressure, ethics and the hypocrisy of authority. It shows how far people go to maintain their reputation.

No Good Deed on Netflix
4/8

No Good Deed on Netflix

It is about three families trying to buy the same house, each hoping it will solve their problems. It has a comedic tone mixed with dramatic strokes.

Mammals on Prime Video
5/8

Mammals on Prime Video

This show will be released on November 11, 2025. It is about a chef who discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife. Its tone is dark and awkward.

Dark Side of Comedy on Prime Video
6/8

Dark Side of Comedy on Prime Video

It is a series exploring the personal darker journeys of comedians. It gives you insight behind the laughter. It might feel heavy and sometimes unsettling.

Overcompensating on Prime Video
7/8

Overcompensating on Prime Video

It is new on Prime and rose quickly to #1 in many regions. It comprises funny, cringey and emotionally real moments. It is not a pure dark comedy.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

