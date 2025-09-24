Best K-Dramas of the Year That Took Over Social Media
This year’s top K-dramas are dominating social media with thrilling plots and unforgettable characters. Squid Game: Season 2 continues Gi-hun’s deadly survival journey, while Alchemy of Souls blends fantasy, romance, and martial arts. The Devil Judge turns court trials into high-stakes drama, and Bad and Crazy showcases a detective battling his dark side. Kingdom delivers historical zombie suspense, and Mr. Queen brings hilarious time-travel comedy in the Joseon era.
Squid Game: Season 2
Gi-hun returns to the deadly games, forming alliances and facing betrayal in a high-stakes survival pentathlon.
Alchemy of Souls
A fantasy romance about broken souls, martial arts, and forbidden love in a mystic, magical world.
The Devil Judge
A dystopian courtroom drama where a controversial judge turns court trials into reality TV justice battles.
Bad and Crazy
A gritty thriller about a detective confronting his dark side and a mysterious vigilante who fights crime boldly.
Kingdom
Historical zombie thriller in Joseon era Japan, where politics and infection spread rapidly, risking survival.
Mr. Queen
A comedic time-travel drama with a modern chef trapped in a queen’s body in Joseon dynasty.
