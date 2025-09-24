LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Best K-Dramas of the Year That Took Over Social Media

Best K-Dramas of the Year That Took Over Social Media

This year’s top K-dramas are dominating social media with thrilling plots and unforgettable characters. Squid Game: Season 2 continues Gi-hun’s deadly survival journey, while Alchemy of Souls blends fantasy, romance, and martial arts. The Devil Judge turns court trials into high-stakes drama, and Bad and Crazy showcases a detective battling his dark side. Kingdom delivers historical zombie suspense, and Mr. Queen brings hilarious time-travel comedy in the Joseon era.

By: Last Updated: September 24, 2025 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Squid Game: Season 2
1/7

Squid Game: Season 2

Gi-hun returns to the deadly games, forming alliances and facing betrayal in a high-stakes survival pentathlon.

Alchemy of Souls
2/7

Alchemy of Souls

A fantasy romance about broken souls, martial arts, and forbidden love in a mystic, magical world.

The Devil Judge
3/7

The Devil Judge

A dystopian courtroom drama where a controversial judge turns court trials into reality TV justice battles.

Bad and Crazy
4/7

Bad and Crazy

A gritty thriller about a detective confronting his dark side and a mysterious vigilante who fights crime boldly.

Kingdom
5/7

Kingdom

Historical zombie thriller in Joseon era Japan, where politics and infection spread rapidly, risking survival.

Mr. Queen
6/7

Mr. Queen

A comedic time-travel drama with a modern chef trapped in a queen’s body in Joseon dynasty.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Drama descriptions are based on publicly available content. Viewer experience may vary, and plot developments or release dates may change. Shows may contain themes suitable for mature audiences.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS