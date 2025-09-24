Best K-Dramas of the Year That Took Over Social Media

This year’s top K-dramas are dominating social media with thrilling plots and unforgettable characters. Squid Game: Season 2 continues Gi-hun’s deadly survival journey, while Alchemy of Souls blends fantasy, romance, and martial arts. The Devil Judge turns court trials into high-stakes drama, and Bad and Crazy showcases a detective battling his dark side. Kingdom delivers historical zombie suspense, and Mr. Queen brings hilarious time-travel comedy in the Joseon era.