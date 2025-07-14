Best Lipstick Shades For Different Skin Tones

Warm nudes

These vary for each skin tones. Fair skin should go for pink-based nudes, wheatish skin should go for peach or beige nudes, while dusky skin should go for caramel or toffee nudes. Nude shades suit both, Western and Indian outfits and bring out your natural elegance!



