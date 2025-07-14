Best Lipstick Shades For Different Skin Tones
You might feel lipstick does not look good on your face, but finding the perfect lipstick for every skin tone can be different. When you get your perfect shade, it boosts confidence and sometimes even becomes your signature look! Here are some lipstick shades that flitter different Indian skin tons beautifully.
Classic Red
Classic red is the power color. It complements all Indians tones— fair, wheatish or dusky. It adds vibrance to your skin tone, instantly lifting your face and suits you beautifully.
Terracotta Brown
Terracotta brown is a burnt orange brown shade that screams desi goddess. It matches Indian undertones and outfits like sarees, kurtas and oxidized jewelry. It is great for college or office fit. Making you look bold yet grounded.
Mauve Pink
Mauve pink is a soft, romantic and subtle shade. It is a muted pink with hints of purple, ideal for fair to medium skin tone. It gives a delicate flush to your lips without being too hard.
Berry / Wine Shades
Deep plum, wine or berry tones suit dusky to deeper Indians skin tones beautifully. These shades bring out your natural depth and make you look bold yet elegant.
Peachy Coral
It is a bright happy color for fair to wheatish skin. It looks great for summers as it provides freshness to your look and flatters warm Indian undertones.
Chocolate / Deep Brown
It is a strong color that suits medium to dark skin tones giving a modern, statement look. It enhances natural melanin-rich skin tones without clashing. Adding a clear gloss over it for a plumper look will make it even sexier.
Warm nudes
These vary for each skin tones. Fair skin should go for pink-based nudes, wheatish skin should go for peach or beige nudes, while dusky skin should go for caramel or toffee nudes. Nude shades suit both, Western and Indian outfits and bring out your natural elegance!
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.