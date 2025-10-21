Top 5 Best Mileage Cars Under 10 Lakh with Style
Confused about which compact car gives the best mileage and range for your budget? Here’s a surprising comparison that reveals the real winner!
Tata Punch
Tata Punch offers rugged looks, compact SUV appeal, decent mileage of 18.8–20.1 km/l, and 690–715 km range with a 37L tank.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Swift delivers 24.8–25.7 km/l mileage, stylish design, peppy performance, and 850–900 km range on a 37-liter petrol tank.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios combines comfort, practicality, 18–20 km/l efficiency, and approximately 650–700 km driving range with its 37-liter fuel tank.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Baleno offers premium hatchback comfort, a refined engine, 22.3–22.9 km/l mileage, and 830–840 km total range on a 37L tank.
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger blends SUV styling with practicality, delivering 19–20 km/l mileage and 700–740 km driving range from its 40-liter tank.