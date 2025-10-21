LIVE TV
  • Top 5 Best Mileage Cars Under 10 Lakh with Style

Top 5 Best Mileage Cars Under 10 Lakh with Style

Confused about which compact car gives the best mileage and range for your budget? Here’s a surprising comparison that reveals the real winner!

By: Last Updated: October 21, 2025 | 5:11 PM IST
Tata Punch
1/5

Tata Punch

Tata Punch offers rugged looks, compact SUV appeal, decent mileage of 18.8–20.1 km/l, and 690–715 km range with a 37L tank.

Maruti Suzuki Swift
2/5

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Swift delivers 24.8–25.7 km/l mileage, stylish design, peppy performance, and 850–900 km range on a 37-liter petrol tank.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
3/5

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios combines comfort, practicality, 18–20 km/l efficiency, and approximately 650–700 km driving range with its 37-liter fuel tank.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
4/5

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Baleno offers premium hatchback comfort, a refined engine, 22.3–22.9 km/l mileage, and 830–840 km total range on a 37L tank.

Renault Kiger
5/5

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger blends SUV styling with practicality, delivering 19–20 km/l mileage and 700–740 km driving range from its 40-liter tank.

