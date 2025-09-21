Navratri 2025 Outfit Guide: Alia Bhatt Inspired Looks To Recreate for Garba Night
Navratri 2025 is just around the corner, and who better than Alia Bhatt for ethnic fashion inspiration? She perfectly balances traditional elegance with modern twists. Here are some Alia Bhatt looks you must recreate for your Garba nights this year!
Red Anarkali Suit
Alia is wearing a simple red anarkali suit with minimal makeup and delicate jhumkas. You should recreate this look if you want to look simple yet graceful.
Dark Blue Lehenga
She wore a simple light lehenga with bold red jhumkas. The deep V-neck blouse makes it stand out. This look gives a sophisticated yet festive vibe!
Yellow Lehenga
This outfit has a bright and cheerful yellow color. It is eye catching with heavy embroidery work. Alia looks stunning in this lehenga.
Cream-Colored Suit
Alia is wearing a soft, pastel cream suit with big statement earrings. This look is perfect for casual or semi-formal Garba events.
Pink Lehenga Look
The shimmery half-sleeve blouse adds festive glam to the beautiful floral-print pastel pink skirt. She looks like a blooming flower in this lehenga. Recreate this if you want a soft, elegant party look.
Black Anarkali Suit
Alia wore a black anarkali suit with oxidized long jhumkas. This look is the perfect and comfortable choice for long Garba nights.
