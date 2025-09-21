LIVE TV
  • Navratri 2025 Outfit Guide: Alia Bhatt Inspired Looks To Recreate for Garba Night

Navratri 2025 Outfit Guide: Alia Bhatt Inspired Looks To Recreate for Garba Night

Navratri 2025 is just around the corner, and who better than Alia Bhatt for ethnic fashion inspiration? She perfectly balances traditional elegance with modern twists. Here are some Alia Bhatt looks you must recreate for your Garba nights this year!

September 21, 2025 | 11:37 PM IST
Red Anarkali Suit
1/7

Red Anarkali Suit

Alia is wearing a simple red anarkali suit with minimal makeup and delicate jhumkas. You should recreate this look if you want to look simple yet graceful.

Dark Blue Lehenga
2/7

Dark Blue Lehenga

She wore a simple light lehenga with bold red jhumkas. The deep V-neck blouse makes it stand out. This look gives a sophisticated yet festive vibe!

Yellow Lehenga
3/7

Yellow Lehenga

This outfit has a bright and cheerful yellow color. It is eye catching with heavy embroidery work. Alia looks stunning in this lehenga.

Cream-Colored Suit
4/7

Cream-Colored Suit

Alia is wearing a soft, pastel cream suit with big statement earrings. This look is perfect for casual or semi-formal Garba events.

Pink Lehenga Look of Alia Bhatt
5/7

Pink Lehenga Look

The shimmery half-sleeve blouse adds festive glam to the beautiful floral-print pastel pink skirt. She looks like a blooming flower in this lehenga. Recreate this if you want a soft, elegant party look.

Black Anarkali Suit
6/7

Black Anarkali Suit

Alia wore a black anarkali suit with oxidized long jhumkas. This look is the perfect and comfortable choice for long Garba nights.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

