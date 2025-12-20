LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Air India FogCare Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Best Secret Santa Gift Ideas For Christmas 2025 Under ₹200 – In Pics

Best Secret Santa Gift Ideas For Christmas 2025 Under ₹200 – In Pics

If your Secret Santa gift looks like a panic-buy from the stationery aisle, you’ve already lost. Christmas 2025 is about fun, chaos, and gifts that make people laugh or go “this is actually cool.” These budget picks under ₹200 are quirky, unexpected, and definitely not boring.

Published By: Published: December 20, 2025 23:30:45 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Funny Desk Nameplates
1/7

Funny Desk Nameplates

Stuff like “Overthinking Department” or “Works for Snacks.” Perfect for office or college desks and guaranteed laughs.

You Might Be Interested In
Cool Phone Stand or Mobile Holder
2/7

Cool Phone Stand or Mobile Holder

Foldable, aesthetic, and super useful for binge-watching or video calls. Practical but still gift-worthy.

Mini LED Fairy Lights (Battery Powered)
3/7

Mini LED Fairy Lights (Battery Powered)

Instant aesthetic upgrade for beds, mirrors, or desks. Makes even a boring room feel Pinterest-coded.

You Might Be Interested In
Stress Toys / Pop-It Fidgets
4/7

Stress Toys / Pop-It Fidgets

Squeeze, pop, repeat — oddly satisfying and low-key addictive. Great for stressed students and office folks.

Mini Self-Care Kit
5/7

Mini Self-Care Kit

Face mask + lip balm + cute hair tie combo. Feels thoughtful without getting too personal.

Quirky Printed Tote Bags
6/7

Quirky Printed Tote Bags

Reusable, trendy, and Gen-Z approved. Go for sarcastic quotes or minimal art prints.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The gift ideas listed above are for general inspiration only. Prices may vary depending on brand, seller, location, and festive discounts, and some items may exceed ₹200 during peak Christmas season. Availability of products can also change, so please check current pricing and quality before purchasing.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS