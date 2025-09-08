Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India – Latest List (September 2025)
It may not be easy to find a smart phone that is feature-driven and performance-driven and affordable. That is why we have selected the most desirable smart phones which are below 10,000 rupees presently in India. This list encompasses all of them, whether you are in need of a good battery, good cameras or even 5G connectivity. Go through these bestsellers and find the ideal pocket friend that would not reduce on the quality.
Tecno Spark Go 5G – Balanced Performance with a Large Battery
The Tecno Spark Go 5G priced at Rs 9,999 provides a good experience to its segment. It is easy to run daily chores and light gaming based on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and 4 GB RAM. The 6000 mAh huge battery will support the long periods of use and the 50 MP rear camera is capable of working under low lights. It might not satisfy selfie lovers and display aficionados, however.
Acer Super ZX – A Smooth Display and Decent Daily Performance
The Acer Super ZX has 120 Hz IPS LCD that is ideal in scrolling and recreational gaming. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 4 GB RAM and a triple rear camera system with the primary sensor being a 64 MP. Charging is provided at 33W which is useful to keep it running, but power users may be displeased with the battery life. Nevertheless, it is still a good option to use on different occasions at a lower cost of Rs 11,999.
Tecno Spark 30C – Affordable 5G Experience with Useful Extras
The Tecno Spark 30C is a good choice to those who look at 5G with a narrow budget. Its MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and 4 GB RAM can cope with the simplest tasks in a refined manner. NFC and IR blaster features on the phone are an added point of functionality to the 10000-price brackets. Nevertheless, the lack of a charger in the package and a relatively small 64 GB disk may become some disadvantages, particularly to novice smartphones upgraders Take this phone at Rs 9,999.
OPPO K13x – Sleek Design Meets Practical Performance
The OPPO K13x features a sleek design and water resistance of up to IP65 and a decent camera system of 50 MP + 2 MP. It has continuous day-to-day performance powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and having 4 GB RAM. The highlights are its battery capacity of 6000 mAh and fast charging of 45W Super VOOC. ColorOS operating system is rich and somewhat messy. An effective option of a trendy 5G phone below Rs 10,000.
Infinix Note 50X – Feature-Rich with Strong Battery Life
Infinix Note 50X: a powerhouse smartphone, which performs and has a long battery life. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate and 6 GB RAM providing multitasking and reliable camera functions. The 50 MP rear camera and 5500 mAh battery makes it of great value to use on a day to day basis. There are also disadvantages such as reduced-resolution screen and the lack of a headphone jack, but it is one of the best in this price range 11,299.