  • Bharti Singh to Katrina Kaif: 5 Celebrities Who Became Parents in 2025

2025 turned out to be a special year in Bollywood and Indian entertainment as several celebrities embraced parenthood. From film stars to comedians, many celeb couples welcomed their little bundles of joy. 

Published By: Published: December 20, 2025 22:16:55 IST
Bharti Singh & Other Celeb Parents 2025
1/7
Here's a quick look at Bharti Singh and other famous celebs who became parents in 2025, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

Bharti Singh second baby
2/7

Bharti Singh second baby

She and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on December 19, 2025. The couple shared the announcement and joyful celebration across social media with fans and colleagues.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Baby
3/7

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Baby

They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November 2025. Vicky Kaushal later spoke publicly about embracing fatherhood and even joked about changing diapers.

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra
4/7

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra

She welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sarayah, in July 2025. They shared the milestone with fans and media, marking their first step into parenthood.

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul
5/7

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul

They became parents to their daughter Evaarah Vipula Rahul on March 24, 2025. Their daughter's arrival was widely covered and celebrated by fans.

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha
6/7

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha

They welcomed a baby boy named Neer in October 2025. This joyful milestone came two years after their marriage.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

