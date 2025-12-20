Bharti Singh to Katrina Kaif: 5 Celebrities Who Became Parents in 2025
2025 turned out to be a special year in Bollywood and Indian entertainment as several celebrities embraced parenthood. From film stars to comedians, many celeb couples welcomed their little bundles of joy.
Here's a quick look at Bharti Singh and other famous celebs who became parents in 2025, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives.
She and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on December 19, 2025. The couple shared the announcement and joyful celebration across social media with fans and colleagues.
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Baby
They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November 2025. Vicky Kaushal later spoke publicly about embracing fatherhood and even joked about changing diapers.
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra
She welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sarayah, in July 2025. They shared the milestone with fans and media, marking their first step into parenthood.
Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul
They became parents to their daughter Evaarah Vipula Rahul on March 24, 2025. Their daughter's arrival was widely covered and celebrated by fans.
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha
They welcomed a baby boy named Neer in October 2025. This joyful milestone came two years after their marriage.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.