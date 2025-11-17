Bharti Singh’s Surprise Baby Shower: Jannat Zubair, Tejasswi Prakash & Laughter Chefs Team Celebrate the Mom-To-Be
Bharti Singh received a surprise baby shower from Jannat Zubair, Tejasswi Prakash, and her Laughter Chefs team. The celebration featured heartfelt moments, fun interactions, and beautiful baby-themed décor.
Bharti Singh Receives Surprise Baby Shower
Comedian Bharti Singh was touched as her friends and co-stars planned a surprise baby shower to celebrate the beautiful beginning of motherhood, surrounded by love and laughter.
Jannat Zubair Leads 'Team Baby Girl'
Actress Jannat Zubair was a great collaborator in the celebration, showering Bharti with love and decorating with adorable baby-themed props.
Tejasswi Prakash Brightens Up Day Long
Tejasswi Prakash's presence only added to the joyous celebration, posing in pictures as she shared heartfelt moments with the mom-to-be.
Laughter Chefs Team Brings Fun to Moment
While it was all fun and games leading up to the moment, Bharti's Laughter Chefs co-stars enhanced the celebration with their fun energy, filled with laughter and lots of surprise hugs.
The Venue was Beautiful
The venue was decorated with pink balloons, flowers and "Team Baby Girl" props, which fit perfectly with the celebration, which was designed to embrace the excitement of Bharti's new role as a mother.
A Ross of Love, Laughter & Friendship
Between the adorable photos to the emotional hugs here and there, Bharti Singh's surprise baby shower turned out to be a celebration of friendship & the joy of becoming a mom.
Disclaimer
This information is based on social media posts and publicly shared images. Details about the event are subject to updates from the individuals involved.