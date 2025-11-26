Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt Who Made It to the Finale? Tanya Mittal OUT From the Race

What is Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale Task

Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale task was held between two contestants, with each required to cross the track faster than their opponent. The other housemates acted as helpers. In Race 1, participants had to fill bags with dry khas within 10 minutes and, upon hearing the second signal, pick up the bafs. The bags were then weighed, and helpers were assigned to the heavier ones. The contestant who completed the challenge successfully emerged as a contender for the Ticket to Final.