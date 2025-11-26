Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt Who Made It to the Finale? Tanya Mittal OUT From the Race
Bigg Boss 19 is heating up as the fnale approaches! The drama, emotions, and fierce competitions have kept viewers glued to their screens, with every task and interaction intensifying the battle for the coveted Bigg Boss Finale Trophy. The Ticket to Finale task has already been completed, which raises tension among contestants and viewers both. Take a look at the names of the contestants who won the Bgg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale race, and the ones who exited.
Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale
The Ticket to Finale task proved to be the season’s turning point. For this, Bigg Boss turned the garden area into a dramatic “fire ocean” complete with two lava-themed race tracks. In each round, two contestants faced off while two housemates acted as assistants. The stakes were high, as the losing contestant was immediately eliminated from the race, intensifying the pressure on the participants.
What is Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale Task
Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale task was held between two contestants, with each required to cross the track faster than their opponent. The other housemates acted as helpers. In Race 1, participants had to fill bags with dry khas within 10 minutes and, upon hearing the second signal, pick up the bafs. The bags were then weighed, and helpers were assigned to the heavier ones. The contestant who completed the challenge successfully emerged as a contender for the Ticket to Final.
Contestants Who Face-off Each other for Ticket to Finale?
Round 1: Ashnoor Kaur vs Tanya Mittal, Round 2: Pranit More vs Shehbaz Badesha, Round 3: Gaurav Khanna vs Malti Chahar, Round 4: Farrhana Bhatt vs Amaal Mallik.
Who win Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale?
In round 1, Ashnoor Kaur vs Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor defeated Tanya Mittal, securing the first contestant to win the Ticket to the finale. In round 2, Pranit More vs Shehbaz Badesha, Pranit More secured the second position with the help of Gaurav Khanna. In round 3, Gaurav Khanna vs Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna thrashed Malti Chahar with consistent speed and grip. In the final round 4, Farrhana Bhatt vs Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt secured the fourth position in the Ticket to the finale race with the help of Gaurab Khanna.
Who Lost Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale?
Contestants who lost the Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale are Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Amaal Mallik.
Bigg Boss 19 Finale
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is scheduled for December 7, 2025. As Salman Khan’s show is coming to an end, fans are anticipating their favorite contestant to win.
Disclaimer
This article contains spoilers from Bigg Boss 19, including details about tasks, eliminations, and contestant progress. Reader discretion is advised.