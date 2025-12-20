LIVE TV
  • Bigg Boss 9 Telugu 2025 Finale: When and Where to Watch Live, Top 5 Contestants, Voting Line Closure Time – Kalyan Padala, Tanuja In Top 2?

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu 2025 Finale: When and Where to Watch Live, Top 5 Contestants, Voting Line Closure Time – Kalyan Padala, Tanuja In Top 2?

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu 0 is all set to bring the season to a dramatic close, with fans eagerly waiting to see who lift the trophy of Nagar Arjuna’s show. As the grand finale approaches, excitement is at an all-time high with intense competition among the remaining Bigg Boss 9 top 5 contestants. 

Published By: Published: December 20, 2025 15:38:15 IST
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu 2025 Finale
1/7

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu 2025 Finale

Take a look at Bigg Boss 9 Telugu final date, time, where to watch live, top 5 contestants, voting lines close time, and top 2 contestants.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Grand Finale Date
2/7

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Grand Finale Date

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu final is scheduled to take place on December 21, 2025 Sunday. Fans are excited to watch their favorite lift the trophy.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale Time
3/7

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale Time

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale live at 7 pm, when the remaining finalists will battle it out for the coveted trophy in a star-studded grand finale.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale?
4/7

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale?

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale live will air on Star Maa and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Voting Line Time
5/7

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Voting Line Time

The voting lines for Bigg Boss 9 Telugu have been closed for the fans.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Top 5 Contestants
6/7

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Top 5 Contestants

Tp 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu are Thanuja Puttaswamy, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Sanjana Galrani, Kalyan Padala, and Demon Pawan.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Top 2 Contestants
7/7

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Top 2 Contestants

As per social media trends and unofficial polls, Kalyan Padala is currently leading the voting race, with Tanuja closely following behind.

