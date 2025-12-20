Bigg Boss 9 Telugu 2025 Finale: When and Where to Watch Live, Top 5 Contestants, Voting Line Closure Time – Kalyan Padala, Tanuja In Top 2?
The much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu 0 is all set to bring the season to a dramatic close, with fans eagerly waiting to see who lift the trophy of Nagar Arjuna’s show. As the grand finale approaches, excitement is at an all-time high with intense competition among the remaining Bigg Boss 9 top 5 contestants.
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu 2025 Finale
Take a look at Bigg Boss 9 Telugu final date, time, where to watch live, top 5 contestants, voting lines close time, and top 2 contestants.
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Grand Finale Date
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu final is scheduled to take place on December 21, 2025 Sunday. Fans are excited to watch their favorite lift the trophy.
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale Time
Viewers can watch Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale live at 7 pm, when the remaining finalists will battle it out for the coveted trophy in a star-studded grand finale.
Where to Watch Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale?
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale live will air on Star Maa and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Voting Line Time
The voting lines for Bigg Boss 9 Telugu have been closed for the fans.
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Top 5 Contestants
Tp 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu are Thanuja Puttaswamy, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Sanjana Galrani, Kalyan Padala, and Demon Pawan.
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Top 2 Contestants
As per social media trends and unofficial polls, Kalyan Padala is currently leading the voting race, with Tanuja closely following behind.