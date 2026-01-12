Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Release Date, Streaming Platform and 12 Confirmed Contestants of Ritesh Deshmukh’s Show
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is all set to return with a fresh season of drama, entertainment and high-voltage moments. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, the popular reality show has already generated massive buzz among fans. From the much-awaited release date and streaming platform to the list of 12 confirmed contestants entering the house, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season of the hit Marathi reality show.
When to Watch Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6?
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is set to premiere on January 11, 2026. The grand launch episode aired at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to Watch Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6?
Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 on Colors Marathi at 8:00 pm. Fans can also watch Ritesh Deshmukh’s show online on JioHotstar.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Contestant List
The confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 feature popular names such as Sagar Karande, Sanket Pathak, and Anushree Mane, among several others. Here’s a closer look at the complete list of contestants entering the Bigg Boss house this season.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Deepali Sayed
Deepali Sayed is a well-known name across Marathi television, films and web series, recognised for her strong acting skills and commanding screen presence.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Vishal Kotian
Vishal Kotian is a popular television actor and a familiar name in the Bigg Boss franchise, having earlier appeared on Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Raqesh Bapat
Raqesh Bapat is gearing up to make his entry into Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, sparking excitement among fans eager to see him return to reality television after his well-received stint on Bigg Boss OTT.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Radha Mumbaikar
Radha Mumbaikar is a well-known Lavani dancer in Maharashtra, celebrated for her exceptional performance skills and artistic flair.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Sanket Pathak
Sanket Pathak is a Marathi film actor who has made a strong impression with movies such as Dostigiri and Chhatriwala.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Sagar Karande
Sagar Karande is among the most loved faces in the Marathi entertainment industry. He is best known for his stint on the comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, where his sharp comic timing and distinctive persona earned him a massive fan following.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Karan Sonawane
Content creator Karan Sonawane, widely recognised for his humorous and relatable digital characters, made a stylish appearance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 during the grand premiere.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Ruchita Jamdar
Ruchita Jamdar is a reality TV personality and made a striking entry during the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Anushree Mane
Anushree Mane is a social media influencer who has built a strong following through her engaging and relatable online content.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Prajakta Shukre
Prajakta Shukre is a well-known Indian singer who rose to fame with her appearance in the first season of Indian Idol, where she stood out as one of the top finalists and showstoppers.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut is an Indian actress and model who has featured in several Hindi films and gained wide attention during her stint on Bigg Boss 8, where her personality and screen presence stood out.