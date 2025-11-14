LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Maithili Thakur was once a Teenage Indian Idol Sensation

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Maithili Thakur was once a Teenage Indian Idol Sensation

Maithili Thakur is a renowned Indian classical and folk singer-turned-politician. She gained national fame for reality shows like Indian Idol Junior and Rising star, as well as through millions of fans on social media. Currently, she’s winning the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 for Alinagar constituency with a very high number. Here’s everything you need to know about Maithili Thakur.

By: Last Updated: November 14, 2025 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Maithili Thakur Age
1/6

Maithili Thakur Age

Maithili Thakur was born in Madhubani, Bihar, in 2000, into a musically inclined family with her father as her mentor and teacher. She studied at home until the 5th grade due to family challenges, before enrolling in school and later earning a music scholarship based on her talent.

Maithili Thakur Reality Show
2/6

Maithili Thakur Reality Show

Maithili auditioned for multiple reality shows, including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs and Indian Idol Junior, but faced several rejections early on. She was the first finalist on Rising Star, winning acclaim for her classical and folk renditions.

Maithili Thakur's social media
3/6

Maithili Thakur's social media

After reality show fame, Maithili leveraged social media by sharing performances on Facebook and YouTube, quickly amassing a global audience. Today, she captivates over 4 million followers and has won several awards, including the National Creator's Award and being named brand ambassador for Madhubani by India's Election Commission.

Maithili Thakur faced Rejections
4/6

Maithili Thakur faced Rejections

Maithili was rejected from reality shows six times before her exposure on Rising Star. Those rejections inspired her commitment to perfecting her folk and classical style through continuous practice with her family.

Maithili Thakur Alinagar Election Result 2025
5/6

Maithili Thakur Alinagar Election Result 2025

Maithili Thakur is maintaining a strong lead in the Alinagar constituency during her electoral debut, signaling the successful impact of her transition from folk singer to politician in Bihar's 2025 elections.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS