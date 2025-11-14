Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Maithili Thakur was once a Teenage Indian Idol Sensation
Maithili Thakur is a renowned Indian classical and folk singer-turned-politician. She gained national fame for reality shows like Indian Idol Junior and Rising star, as well as through millions of fans on social media. Currently, she’s winning the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 for Alinagar constituency with a very high number. Here’s everything you need to know about Maithili Thakur.
Maithili Thakur Age
Maithili Thakur was born in Madhubani, Bihar, in 2000, into a musically inclined family with her father as her mentor and teacher. She studied at home until the 5th grade due to family challenges, before enrolling in school and later earning a music scholarship based on her talent.
Maithili Thakur Reality Show
Maithili auditioned for multiple reality shows, including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs and Indian Idol Junior, but faced several rejections early on. She was the first finalist on Rising Star, winning acclaim for her classical and folk renditions.
Maithili Thakur's social media
After reality show fame, Maithili leveraged social media by sharing performances on Facebook and YouTube, quickly amassing a global audience. Today, she captivates over 4 million followers and has won several awards, including the National Creator's Award and being named brand ambassador for Madhubani by India's Election Commission.
Maithili Thakur faced Rejections
Maithili was rejected from reality shows six times before her exposure on Rising Star. Those rejections inspired her commitment to perfecting her folk and classical style through continuous practice with her family.
Maithili Thakur Alinagar Election Result 2025
Maithili Thakur is maintaining a strong lead in the Alinagar constituency during her electoral debut, signaling the successful impact of her transition from folk singer to politician in Bihar's 2025 elections.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.