Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Steve Bannon, Woody Allen, And Noam Chomsky | New Photos Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Released
Jeffrey Epstein: US House Democrats on Thursday have released 68 fresh, unseen photographs from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, offering a closer look at his social connections with some of the world’s most influential figures. The images were made public as the US Justice Department faces a court-mandated deadline to disclose Epstein-related case files by the end of the week.
Here are some fresh photos that have been released-
Bill Gates, Woody Allen, Sergey Brin Among Figures Seen With Epstein
Several photographs show Epstein attending social gatherings alongside Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, filmmaker Woody Allen, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, philosopher Noam Chomsky, and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.
Democrats stressed that the presence of individuals in the photos does not imply criminal wrongdoing, noting that none of the images depict illegal activity.
Clarification Issued Over David Brooks Photograph
One image includes New York Times columnist David Brooks. The newspaper clarified that Brooks attended a single dinner in 2011 where Epstein was present, stating the event was for reporting purposes and that the columnist had no further contact with Epstein before or after the gathering.
Text Messages And IDs Hint At Epstein’s Network
Beyond social photos, the release includes images of passports, visas, and identification documents from multiple countries, including Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, and Lithuania. A screenshot of text messages from an unidentified sender references arranging “girls,” includes pricing details, and mentions an 18-year-old from Russia. All sensitive personal information has been redacted.
Images Show ‘Lolita’ Passages Written On Woman’s Body
Some of the most disturbing images appear to show lines from Vladimir Nabokov’s novel Lolita written on different parts of a woman’s body. One blurred image shows text written across the chest, while another shows a line written on a foot, with a copy of Lolita visible in the background. Faces have been obscured to protect potential victims.
Massive Cache Seized As DOJ Deadline Nears
The images were obtained after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed materials Epstein possessed before his death in a New York jail in 2019. Lawmakers say the committee now holds more than 95,000 photographs.
Disclaimer
This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.