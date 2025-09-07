From Salman Khan To Kangana Ranuat: 7 Bollywood Actors Who Refused To Work Together Due To Past Fights and Rivalries
Bollywood has seen many iconic partnerships, but clashes, breakups, and professional rivalries have caused some actors to refuse to work together. From Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan’s legendary fallout to Aishwarya Rai and Salman’s bitter break up, deep disputes have impacted casting diseases and shaped industry dynamics. While some stars have reconciled, others continue to maintain their distance, showing how personal conflicts can influence Bollywood collaborations.
Salman Khan and Shahrukh Rukh Khan- The Infamous Fallout
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, once closest of friends, has a major fallout during Katrina Kaif's birthday party 2008. Their heated argument created a rift so deep that both stars avoided working together for years. Although they have since patched things up, there was a long period when filmmakers avoided casting them in the same project due to their public feud.
Akshay Kumar and John Abraham- Clash Of Egos
Akshay Kumar and John Abraham had a clash during the filmmaking of Garam Masala, which reportedly created tension between the two actors. Their rivalry worsened due to professional competition, leading to a refusal to share screen space for quite some time. Eventually, they reconciled and starred in Desi Boyz, but the earlier feud kept them apart for years.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan- A Bitter Breakup
The relationship between Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan ended on a controversial and bitter note. Following their breakup, Aishwarya made it clear that she would never work with Salman again. This decision has been respected by filmmakers ever since, making it one of Bollywood’s most well-known professional boundaries.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu- Catfight on Set
During the shoot of Ajnabee, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu had a major argument that escalated into a long standing feud. Reports suggested Kareena even made harsh remarks about Bipasha. The tension was so intense that they refused to work together again, forcing filmmakers to avoid pairing them in any future projects.
Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn- Professional Rivalry
Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn have always maintained a cordial public image, but their rivalry became evident during the box office clash of Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardaar. Reports indicated that Ajay was upset with SRK over distribution issues, leading to an unspoken agreement to never work together in a film.
Govinda and David Dhawan- Friends Turned Foes
Govinda and David Dhawan were once an iconic actor-director duo, delivering numerous hits together. However, a misunderstanding and lack of communication during the making of a film created a rift between them. Their fallout was so severe that they stopped collaborating, ending one of Bollywood’s most celebrated partnerships.
Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan- The Public Feud
Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s very public feud became one of Bollywood’s biggest controversies. Accusations, legal battles, and intense media scrutiny followed, making it impossible for the two stars to work together again. Their conflict remains one of the most high-profile in the industry.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for entertainment and informational purposes only, and not to defame anyone.