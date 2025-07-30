  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy

These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy

Ever looked at a Bollywood actor and felt, “Wait… didn’t I see them in a Hollywood movie?” Trust me, you are not alone, some Bollywood stars really look so much like Hollywood celebs, it can blow your mind. These Bollywood-Hollywood lookalikes can seriously fool you. These doppelgängers are turning heads everywhere. Wanna know who’s on the list? Keep scrolling… number 4 will shock you!

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy - Photo Gallery
1/8

Ranbir Kapoor- Ryan Gosling

Ranbir Kapoor and Ryan Gosling, both iconic stars, look very similar to each other. Animal Star and Notebook star are giving each other a tough competition in looks.

These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy - Photo Gallery
2/8

Alia Bhatt- Ariana Grande

Alia Bhatt and Ariana Grande do not even share the same looks, but even smiles and dimples. Gangubai Actress and 7 Rings singer's stunning face cuts and amazing screen presence are often compared to each other.

These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy - Photo Gallery
3/8

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Angelina Jolie

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Angelina Jolie, both legendary actors, share stunning features. With sharp cheekbones and magnetic eyes made fans compare them for years.

These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy - Photo Gallery
4/8

Emraan Hashmi- Colin Farrell

Emraan Hashmi and Colin Farrell's looks are often compared to each other. Those romantic eyes and sharp face can bluff you heavily.

These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy - Photo Gallery
5/8

Katrina Kaif- Cobie Smulders

Katrina Kaif and Cobie Smulders, with hot looks and sexy figures, could easily pass for sisters. Their expressive eyes and innocent smiles often compare to each other.

These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy - Photo Gallery
6/8

Hrithik Roshan- Bradley Cooper

Hrithik Roshan and Bradley Cooper, with their intense eyes, wide smiles, and charm, could easily pass for sisters. Whether their red carpet looks or on-screen action looks very similar to their fans.

These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy - Photo Gallery
7/8

Parineeti Chopra- Hayden Panettiere

Parineeti Chopra and Hayden Panettiere can bluff everyone with their wide smiles, innocent looks.

These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. The comparison made between Bollywood are based on public opinion, visual resemblance, and fan observations.

Tags:

These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy - Photo Gallery
These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy - Photo Gallery
These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy - Photo Gallery
These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?