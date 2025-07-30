These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy

Ever looked at a Bollywood actor and felt, “Wait… didn’t I see them in a Hollywood movie?” Trust me, you are not alone, some Bollywood stars really look so much like Hollywood celebs, it can blow your mind. These Bollywood-Hollywood lookalikes can seriously fool you. These doppelgängers are turning heads everywhere. Wanna know who’s on the list? Keep scrolling… number 4 will shock you!