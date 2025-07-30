These 7 Bollywood Actors Look Like Hollywood Stars, The Resemblance is Crazy
Ever looked at a Bollywood actor and felt, “Wait… didn’t I see them in a Hollywood movie?” Trust me, you are not alone, some Bollywood stars really look so much like Hollywood celebs, it can blow your mind. These Bollywood-Hollywood lookalikes can seriously fool you. These doppelgängers are turning heads everywhere. Wanna know who’s on the list? Keep scrolling… number 4 will shock you!
Ranbir Kapoor- Ryan Gosling
Ranbir Kapoor and Ryan Gosling, both iconic stars, look very similar to each other. Animal Star and Notebook star are giving each other a tough competition in looks.
Alia Bhatt- Ariana Grande
Alia Bhatt and Ariana Grande do not even share the same looks, but even smiles and dimples. Gangubai Actress and 7 Rings singer's stunning face cuts and amazing screen presence are often compared to each other.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Angelina Jolie
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Angelina Jolie, both legendary actors, share stunning features. With sharp cheekbones and magnetic eyes made fans compare them for years.
Emraan Hashmi- Colin Farrell
Emraan Hashmi and Colin Farrell's looks are often compared to each other. Those romantic eyes and sharp face can bluff you heavily.
Katrina Kaif- Cobie Smulders
Katrina Kaif and Cobie Smulders, with hot looks and sexy figures, could easily pass for sisters. Their expressive eyes and innocent smiles often compare to each other.
Hrithik Roshan- Bradley Cooper
Hrithik Roshan and Bradley Cooper, with their intense eyes, wide smiles, and charm, could easily pass for sisters. Whether their red carpet looks or on-screen action looks very similar to their fans.
Parineeti Chopra- Hayden Panettiere
Parineeti Chopra and Hayden Panettiere can bluff everyone with their wide smiles, innocent looks.
