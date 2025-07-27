These Bollywood Actors Shocked Fans by Singing in Their Own Movies
Ever thought your favourite Bollywood actors could actually sing? Like, really singing in their own movies? Surprising right? From slow romantic songs to Dhinchak rapping, these Bollywood stars turned singers now own mics too. Check out the list below to find your favourite actor and the songs they have sung.
Actors Who Sang in Bollywood Movies
These actors have totally caught us off guard, not just with their act but also with their impressive singing skills. Let me meet you with your favourite actor and their melodious, peaceful songs to make you fall in love with them all over again.
Ayushmann Khurrana (Vicky Donor)
Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor sang ‘Paani Da Rang’, the song gained massive popularity, and he was loved by the audience for his peaceful voice.
Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)
Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy sang a famous rap ‘Apna Time Aayega’, the song broke the internet and became a massive hit. Ranveer Singh sang this rap song with Divine and shocked fans with his skills.
Shraddha Kapoor (Baaghi)
Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi sang ‘Sab Tera’ along with Armaan Malik. Her singing skills usually make her fans fall in love all over again. Shraddha Kapoor made her singing debut with Galliyan (unplugged) which gave her a melodious voice recognition.
Jigra Title Track (Jigra)
Vedan Raina in Jigra sang the title track of the film, which left fans shocked. This was Vedang Raina’s debut movie, starring Alia Bhatt. The song was praised for its meaningful lyrics and his impressive voice.
Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)
Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab sang Ikk Kudi Club Mix with Diljit Dosanjh. This song received massive hits due to its soulful lyrics and the melodious voices of Alia and Diljit.
