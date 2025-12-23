LIVE TV
  • Bollywood Airport Looks 2025 That Went Viral: Celebs Who Turn Travel Style Into Fashion Goals

Bollywood Airport Looks 2025 That Went Viral: Celebs Who Turn Travel Style Into Fashion Goals

Airports have become one of the biggest style runways for Bollywood celebrities. Celebs often balance comfort and fashion while stepping out for travel. From casual chic to athleisure, airport outfits set everyday fashion trends. Here’s a look at top Bollywood celebrities who consistently impress with their airport style. 

Deepika Padukone Airport Look
Deepika Padukone Airport Look

She is often spotted in oversized hoodies, trench coats and comfy sneakers. She keeps her look minimal with sunglasses and a structured tote bag.

Alia Bhatt Airport Look
Alia Bhatt Airport Look

She prefers relaxed fits like joggers, co-ord sets and basic tees. She chooses neutral colors that make her outfits travel-friendly.

Katrina Kaif Airport Look
Katrina Kaif Airport Look

She is seen in athleisure outfits including leggings and sporty jackets. She keeps accessories minimal with caps and sleek backpacks.

Janhvi Kapoor Airport Look
Janhvi Kapoor Airport Look

Janhvi loves fitted tops, denim and trendy jackets for airport outings. She often adds statement sunglasses to elevate simple outfits.

Ananya Pandey Airport Look
Ananya Pandey Airport Look

She follows Gen-Z trends with crop tops, baggy jeans and sneakers. She keeps makeup fresh and natural for travel days.

Ranveer Singh Airport Look
Ranveer Singh Airport Look

He is known for bold colors, oversized silhouettes and statement pieces. He turns airport appearances into fashion moments effortlessly.

Tags:

