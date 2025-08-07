LIVE TV
  • 7 Indian celebrities With Brain Disorders You Didn’t Know

7 Indian celebrities With Brain Disorders You Didn’t Know

Brain and neurological disorders can affect anyone, even the most successful stars. Real life for every human is full of battles. Here is a list of 7 actors and actresses suffering through diseases you may not know about. 

August 7, 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
1/8

Salman Khan

He suffers from trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic nerve condition that causes severe facial pain. He also suffers from brain aneurysm. He called it the "suicide disease" due to the unbearable pain. Despite the illness, he continued acting and gave many blockbusters even after the surgery.

2/8

Yo yo Honey singh

The rapper disappeared from the industry for nearly 18 months due to bipolar disorder. He admitted he was not able to recognize many people or even understand music during that time. After years of treatment, he made a successful comeback with new hit songs.

3/8

Deepika Padukone

She doesn't have a brain disease, she is suffering through clinical depression. She faced symptoms like unexplained fatigue, crying and emotional numbness. She launched the Live Love Laugh Foundation to raise mental health awareness.

4/8

Manisha Koirala

She was diagnosed with a rare brain-related cancer in 2012. The actress went through chemotherapy and surgery in the U.S. She is now cancer free and a strong advocate for early detection and wellness.

5/8

Shamita Shetty

Shamita has shared her struggles with chronic migraines. Her ability to work under lights or during long shoot hours was impacted by this. She continues to promote healthy living and wellness.

6/8

Rajat Kapoor

The indie actor-director opened up about battling vertigo, which caused motion sickness and disorientation. It disrupted his professional commitments and impacted his daily life. With medical help, he managed to recover.

7/8

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay experienced a severe "chemo brain" during his cancer treatment. He faced memory loss and confusion. This neurological side effect made it difficult to concentrate and remember dialogues. He beat cancer in the end.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

