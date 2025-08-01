  • Home>
Bollywood Celebs With Dark Pasts That Will Shock You

Not every Bollywood star was born with a silver spoon. Some faced rejections and hardships in life before starting their acting career. Here is a list of 7 Bollywood celebrities who turned their struggles into stardom.

August 1, 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin worked as a watchman and chemist before acting. He came from a farming family in UP with no film background. He struggled in Mumbai for years doing small roles before Gangs of Wasseypur made him famous.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh lost both his parents at a very young age. He came to Mumbai with just ₹1500 and stayed with friends. He started his career with TV shows like Circus and Fauji before becoming the "King of Bollywood".

Vidya Balan

She struggled with media criticism and body image. She faced nearby 40+ rejections before her Debut film. She proved her acting range with powerful roles like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, etc.

Manoj Bajpayee

He slept on the streets of Mumbai in his early days. He was rejected three times by the National School of Drama. He made his mark with Satya and later became a powerhouse performer.

Rajkummar Rao

He came from a lower-middle-class family and lived in a tiny flat, struggling for money. He gained recognition after Shahid, Trapped and Newton.

Kangana Ranaut

She ran away from home at 16 with her big dreams of acting. She faced rejections due to her looks and accent. She overcame hardships to win multiple National Awards.

Akshay Kumar

He worked as a waiter and chef in Bangkok. He started as a martial arts trainer before acting and modelling. He got his break after years of rejections and self-promotion.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

