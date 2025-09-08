From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Top 7 Hottest Saree Styles Inspired by Bollywood Celebrities
From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, these Bollywood actresses never fail to look sexy in sarees! They look elegant and iconic, becoming the trending internet sensations with their effortless charm. Here is a list of top 7 Bollywood saree looks that went viral for their stunning designs!
Janhvi Kapoor Sarees From Param Sundari
Janhvi stuns in the South Indian style draped sarees, looking graceful and divine in every step. She effortlessly looks iconic and beautiful.
Nushrat Bharucha Saree from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Nushrat looks sexy and bold in this red saree look. Her look is unforgettable and complements her skin tone beautifully.
Alia Bhatt Saree from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem kahani
Alia glows in this yellow gradient saree looking elegant and full of life. Its flowing drape adds a playful charm to the look.
Priyanka Chopra Saree From Bajirao Mastani
Priyanka is tuning heads in this traditional saree! The intricate detailing make her presence magnetic.
Deepika Padukone Saree From Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
Deepika wore this classic saree looking like a sexy nerd. Her confidence and beauty make this movie unforgettable.
Katrina Kaif Saree From Sooryavanshi
Katrina looks sizzling hot in this wet yellow saree from the film Sooryavanshi. The drape shows her curves and captures her bold, sexy body glamorously.
Kriti Sanon Saree From Heropanti
Kriti is shining in this pink net saree with a contrasting dark blue blouse from Heropanti. She carries it with a youthful energy and looks iconic as always!
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.