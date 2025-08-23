LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos

From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos

These movies prove that Bollywood can spark meaningful changes by addressing pressing social issues. From caste discrimination to consent and domestic violence, these films pushed audiences to question deep rooted biases and norms. Their influence extended beyond cinema, and awareness campaigns. Together, they mark a turning point where entertainment became a vehicle for empowerment and social transformation. 

By: Last Updated: August 23, 2025 | 1:25 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos - Photo Gallery
1/8

Article 15- Confronting the harsh reality of cast discrimination

Article 15 takes a fearless look at caste based injustice in India, inspired by true incidents. Ayushmann Khurrana’s role as a principled IPS officer exposes deep rooted inequalities in rural society. The film stirred debates on how discrimination persists in modern India, proving cinema can be a mirror to untouchable truths.

Pink- Redefining consent and women's rights

With the iconic line “No means No”, Pink became a turning point in how India viewed consent. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, it tells the story of three women fighting a legal battle against their influential attackers. Beyond entertainment, it challenges patriarchal mindsets and promotes gender sensitivity nationwide.

From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos - Photo Gallery
3/8

Thappad- Breaking the silence around domestic violence

Thappad questions why even a single act of violence in a marriage is often ignored. Taapsee Pannu’s quiet yet powerful portrayal of a woman standing up for her dignity resonated with countless viewers, sparking online and offline conversations about emotional and physical abuse in relationships.

From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos - Photo Gallery
4/8

Mulk- Speaking up against religious prejudice

Mulk continents the dangerous consequences of communal stereotyping. When a Muslim family is wrongfully accused of supporting terrorism, the narrative shifts from blame to understanding. Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu deliver stirring performances that urge audiences to value unity over division.

From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos - Photo Gallery
5/8

Chhapaak- Shedding light on acid attack survivor's struggles

Based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak tells the heartbreaking yet inspiring story of a woman's fight for justice after an acid attack. Deepika Padukone's sensitive portrayal humanizes survivors, while the film amplified the demand for stricter laws and rehabilitation support.

From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos - Photo Gallery
6/8

Pad Man- Shattering Menstrual Taboos

Pad Man not only entertains but also addresses one of India's most neglected health issues- menstrual hygiene. Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Arunachalam Muruganatham shows how a man's mission brought affordable sanitary pads to rural women, igniting nationwide awareness.

From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos - Photo Gallery
7/8

My Name Is Khan- Breaking down Islamophobia and Prejudice

In a post 9/11 world, My Name Is Khan tackles the issue of Islamophobia head-on. Shah Rukh Khan's unforgettable performance sends a message of humanity above religion, echoing the sentiment that “My name is Khan, and I am not a terrorist”.

From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos - Photo Gallery
From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos - Photo Gallery
From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos - Photo Gallery
From Pink To Chapaak: 7 Bollywood Movies That Broke Social Taboos - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?