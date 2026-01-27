LIVE TV
  Border 2 Actress Sonam Bajwa's Hot & Sizzling Bikini Style Steals the Spotlight

Border 2 Actress Sonam Bajwa’s Hot & Sizzling Bikini Style Steals the Spotlight

Sonam Bajwa is famous for her stylish and chic beach looks that combine trendiness with bold fashion choices. She often rocks minimalist yet striking ensembles such as a white bandeau bikini with a mesh overlay, a silver swimsuit paired with a flowy skirt and a semi sheer crop top with a black bikini bottom. Her beachwear shows off her toned physique while radiating confidence, modernity and high fashion elegance.

White Bandeau Bikini
1/6
White Bandeau Bikini

A chic white bikini top and high waisted bottoms & sometimes layered with a white mesh dress for an elevated beach look.

Sequin and Metallic Sets
2/6

Sequin and Metallic Sets

A golden sequin mini dress or a silver swimsuit paired with a skirt & often featured in beachside photoshoots or performances.

Semi Sheer and Crop Tops
3/6

Semi Sheer and Crop Tops

She often pairs black bikini bottoms with semi sheer crop tops or a tie around skirt, blending swimwear with resort wear.

High Fashion Swimwear
4/6

High Fashion Swimwear

She has sported unique looks like a silver swimsuit paired with a skirt.

Chic Beachwear
5/6

Chic Beachwear

Casual yet fashionable bikini looks from her vacations & often featuring neutral colors and stylish cover ups.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only.

