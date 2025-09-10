Can You Handle These Giorgia Meloni Photos? They’ll Make You Want to Relocate to Italy
Italy is a rather fascinating country. Located in Europe, the country traces its history to the Roman Empire, which shaped the Western civilization. The long-dead Roman emperors created a legacy that reverberates across modern-day Italy.
Now let’s discuss modern day Italy, shall we?
From the unparalleled beauty of Venice to the ancient architecture of Rome, Italy continues to amaze us. However, there is one more story associated with Italy now a days: the presence of Giorgia Meloni as its Prime Minister.
Often described as one of the most beautiful leaders in the world, Giorgia Meloni blends elegance with firm leadership.
Here are five of her most stunning pictures.
Giorgia Meloni is the first woman prime minister of Italy
Giorgia Meloni was born in Rome, Italy on January 15, 1977 to Francesco Meloni and Anna Paratore.
Giorgia Meloni's parents
Some reports say that her father, a tax advisor by profession, was a communist by ideology. Her mother was famous for writing novels.
Political career
At the age of 15 in 1992, she became a member of Youth Front, the student group of Italian Social Movement, a party founded in 1946. She was elected as a councillor of Rome in 1998, a post which she held till 2002. Later in 2008, she was chosen as the Minister for Youth Policies in the then Italian government. She was elected the president of Fdl in 2014, a party she co-founded in 2012. Fdl won the general elections in 2022, and Meloni became Italy's Prime Minister.
Giorgia Meloni's Ideology
Reports say Giorgia Meloni is a catholic by faith and believes in "Dio, patria, famiglia" ('God, fatherland, family'). For those unaware, Italians refer to the nation of Italy as the fatherland. Critics state that Meloni does not support same-sex relationships and globalization.
Meloni ranks among world’s most influential leaders
In 2024, Forbes named Meloni the third-most-powerful woman globally, and Time included her among the world’s most influential people. In 2025, Politico recognized her as Europe’s most powerful political figure.