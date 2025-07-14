Celebrities Who Underwent Lip Surgery and Later Expressed Regret

Many celebrities are often seen as paragons of beauty, leading them to make drastic decisions regarding their appearances. Lip surgery has become a popular choice for numerous stars seeking fuller lips or a more defined pout. Yet, as time goes on, some of these celebrities have come forward to express their regret over their decision to undergo such procedures.

This gallery showcases a selection of well-known figures who have openly discussed their dissatisfaction with lip enhancement. From unexpected complications to changes in personal aesthetics, these individuals reveal the emotional and physical toll that can accompany cosmetic enhancements. Their stories serve as a reminder that the quest for perfection can sometimes lead to unintended consequences, prompting important conversations about self-acceptance and the realities of beauty standards in Hollywood.

Explore the journeys of these celebrities as they navigate the complexities of cosmetic surgery and share their lessons learned.