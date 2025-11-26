Celebrity Breakups: Bollywood & Hollywood Stars Who Cancelled Their Weddings at the Last Minute
Celebrity Breakups: A look at Bollywood and Hollywood couples who cancelled their weddings at the last minute. From Abhishek Bachchan–Karisma Kapoor to Brad Pitt–Gwyneth Paltrow, here are shocking last-minute separations that stunned fans.
Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor
Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were once a beloved couple in Bollywood and got engaged in October 2002, but split in January 2003 before their planned wedding. The reason for their breakup was not disclosed, but it has been speculated that differences between their families caused the split.
Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani
Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani were deeply in love in the late '80s and early '90s. They were in the process of planning their wedding and had even printed invitations. According to Salman, who has spoken about the situation in an interview, the wedding was cancelled just before the ceremony due to personal issues.
Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal
Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal became engaged in 2017 and planned to marry soon afterward. However, the couple separated shortly before the wedding and stated that they ended their relationship because of compatibility issues, preferring to end it before marrying than regret it afterward.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, popularly known as "Bennifer", were set to marry in September 2003, but postponed their wedding only days before the ceremony due to intense media scrutiny. Soon after, they cancelled their engagement. The two later reunited and wed in 2022, proving that you can come full circle in life.
Rosamund Pike & Joe Wright
Actress Rosamund Pike, best known for "Gone Girl", was to marry director Joe Wright in 2008. Although venues and arrangements were set in place, everything fell apart before the wedding. The cancellation was apparently very sudden for everyone involved, and invitations and arrangements had to be retracted immediately.
James Packer and Mariah Carey
Australian billionaire James Packer and pop singer Mariah Carey were planning an extravagant wedding for 2016. However, before they could even finalize anything regarding their future as husband/wife, they called off their engagement to one another, creating a considerable amount of speculation about why they broke up, which included issues related to financial struggles and disagreements between the two. Carey has since stated that this situation caused her much emotional pain.
Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel
Up until their engagement in 2015, Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel were both participants in the reality television programmes Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. Although many fans were eagerly awaiting the announcement of their official wedding, they unexpected announced that they had split before reaching this stage. They both indicated that they tried to make it work, only to have it deteriorate beyond repair by the time of the engagement.
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were one of the hottest couples of Hollywood during the 1990s. They became engaged in 1996, and they were slated to marry in 1997, but only a few weeks prior to the actual wedding, both agreed to call off the wedding. Gwyneth has subsequently revealed in interviews that she felt she was too young and unprepared for the responsibility of marriage when the two were engaged, resulting in the cancellation of their wedding plans.
DISCLAIMER
This gallery is based on publicly available information and media reports. We do not intend to defame or offend anyone. All details are for informational and entertainment purposes only, and personal reasons behind breakups remain private unless officially confirmed.