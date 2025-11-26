Celebrity Breakups: Bollywood & Hollywood Stars Who Cancelled Their Weddings at the Last Minute

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were one of the hottest couples of Hollywood during the 1990s. They became engaged in 1996, and they were slated to marry in 1997, but only a few weeks prior to the actual wedding, both agreed to call off the wedding. Gwyneth has subsequently revealed in interviews that she felt she was too young and unprepared for the responsibility of marriage when the two were engaged, resulting in the cancellation of their wedding plans.