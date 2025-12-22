LIVE TV
  Christmas 2025 Makeup Looks Perfect for Indian Skin Tones Going Viral Online

Christmas 2025 Makeup Looks Perfect for Indian Skin Tones Going Viral Online

Christmas 2025 PARTY season is here, and these makeup looks are taking over the internet! From red lips to soft glam, Indian skin tones are slaying festive beauty trends this year. These viral Christmas party makeup looks are getting nonstop compliments online. Here are some of the best Christmas makeup looks you should definitely try in 2025.

Published: December 22, 2025 15:12:47 IST
Red Lipstick Makeup Christmas Inspo
1/6

Red Lipstick Makeup Christmas Inspo

A deep red lipstick instantly elevates Christmas makeup on Indian skin tones. Pair it with soft gold or champagne eyeshadow for balance.

Gold Eye Makeup Look Christmas Inspo
2/6

Gold Eye Makeup Look Christmas Inspo

Gold-toned eyeshadows complement warm and medium Indian undertones. Add a sharp black wing liner for a festive finish.

Wine Makeup Look Christmas Inspo
3/6

Wine Makeup Look Christmas Inspo

Berry and wine shades look stunning on wheatish and dusky skin tones. Use warm blush shades to enhance facial warmth.

Soft Glam Christmas Look
4/6

Soft Glam Christmas Look

Neutral browns and subtle shimmer suit all Indian skin tones. Glossy or nude lips keep the look elegant.

Brown Smokey Eye Look Christmas Inspo
5/6

Brown Smokey Eye Look Christmas Inspo

Brown and bronze smokey eyes look richer than jet black. Add inner-corner highlight for festive brightness.

Rosy Pink Makeup Look Christmas Inspo
6/6

Rosy Pink Makeup Look Christmas Inspo

Rosy pink tones add freshness and softness. It works beautifully with glowing skin makeup.

