LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Coldplay’s Kiss-Cam Shock To The Infamous 19-Minute Video: Five Viral Clips That Broke The Internet Overnight in 2025

Coldplay’s Kiss-Cam Shock To The Infamous 19-Minute Video: Five Viral Clips That Broke The Internet Overnight in 2025

The controversies of the year 2025 were digital ones with a lot of public attention, including the deepfakes made by AI and serious violations of privacy, and all of them led to the global discussions about online security, the morality of monitoring, and the destructive power of disloyalty.

Published By: Published: December 29, 2025 11:37:12 IST
Follow us on
Google News
The "Kiss-Cam" Scandal (Coldplay)
1/5
The "Kiss-Cam" Scandal (Coldplay)

The "Kiss-Cam" Scandal (Coldplay)

A 16-second stadium jumbotron moment exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR head Kristin Cabot. The viral clip led to both executives resigning and sparked a global conversation on workplace boundaries and privacy.

You Might Be Interested In
Sofik SK
2/5
Sofik SK

Sofik SK

The comedy creator saw a massive surge in followers as he used his platform to address his private video leak and warn against sharing digital passwords. He successfully shifted the narrative from a scandal to a cautionary tale about betrayal by "trusted" friends.

The "19-Minute" Video
3/5
The "19-Minute" Video

The "19-Minute" Video

A private video of the Bengali influencer was leaked by a trusted friend who used stolen phone passwords to blackmail her. Sonali and her partner Sofik SK filed a cybercrime complaint, clarifying the footage was over a year old.

You Might Be Interested In
Payal Gaming "Deepfake" Controversy
4/5
Payal Gaming "Deepfake" Controversy

Payal Gaming "Deepfake" Controversy

The popular gamer was targeted by a malicious AI-generated video that used her likeness to drive clicks during the "19-minute" trend. Authorities and fellow influencers confirmed it was a deepfake, leading to a criminal case against the creators.

You Might Be Interested In
"Namo Bharat" CCTV Leak
5/5
"Namo Bharat" CCTV Leak

"Namo Bharat" CCTV Leak

Intimate footage of a couple inside an RRTS train was recorded from a security monitor and leaked online by a railway staff member. The employee was promptly terminated, and both the staff and the couple faced legal action for the breach.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS