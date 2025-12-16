LIVE TV
Countries With the Largest Muslim Populations: India Ranks At 3, Pakistan At 2; No 1 Will SHOCK You

When people think of Muslim-majority nations, many assume Middle Eastern countries top the list. But the reality is very different. Some of the largest Muslim populations are found in South Asia and Southeast Asia — and the No. 1 country surprises many.

Published: December 16, 2025 16:10:06 IST
Indonesia (Rank 1)
Indonesia (Rank 1)

Indonesia has the largest Muslim population in the world, with over 230 million Muslims. Despite this, it is a diverse nation with multiple religions and cultures coexisting.

Pakistan (Rank 2)
Pakistan (Rank 2)

Pakistan is home to the second-largest Muslim population globally. Islam plays a central role in the country’s identity, culture, and governance.

India (Rank 3)
India (Rank 3)

India ranks third with over 200 million Muslims, making it the largest Muslim population in a non-Muslim-majority country. Indian Muslims form an important part of the nation’s cultural, social, and historical fabric.

Bangladesh (Rank 4)
Bangladesh (Rank 4)

Bangladesh has a massive Muslim population, accounting for the majority of its citizens. Islam strongly influences daily life, traditions, and festivals in the country.

Nigeria (Rank 5)
Nigeria (Rank 5)

Nigeria has one of the largest Muslim populations in Africa. The population is almost evenly divided between Muslims and Christians, mainly by region.

Egypt (Rank 6)
Egypt (Rank 6)

Egypt is one of the most influential Muslim-majority countries in the Arab world. Its religious institutions play a major role in Islamic scholarship globally.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for informational and educational purposes only. The rankings are based on widely reported population estimates and demographic data available from public sources. Population figures may change over time due to census updates and demographic shifts. This content does not intend to promote or compare any religion, country, or community.

