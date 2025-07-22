Labubu and 6 Other Horror Dolls That Will Give You Nightmares
Some dolls are cute. These are not . These will scare the hell out of you with their disturbing features. Here is a list of 7 scary dolls including the trending labubu doll which carry a vibe that will insist you to sleep with the lights on tonight.
Labubu doll
It is a designer toy by POP MART and Kasing Lung. It is meant to be cute but its wide sunken eyes and toothy grin make it look creepy. Some of its versions like the "Monster Labubu" look disturbingly evil.
Annabelle Doll
It is inspired by a real haunted Raggedy Ann doll kept by the Warrens. The movie version has cracked porcelain skin, a stitched mouth, and glass eyes which make it look like a total nightmare.
Robert the Doll
Robert is said to be cursed or possessed. Its aged fabric, blank stare and lore of causing harm makes it one of the most feared dolls globally.
The Grinning Man Doll
A hand sewn plush with a stretched clown like grin and bulging eyes which went viral for its unsettling face and creepy movements in videos. Many people believe it's cursed or haunted.
Okiku Doll (Japan)
The doll's real human hair grows, which seems very creepy. This doll is said to be possessed by a young girl's spirit. It is housed in a Japanese temple.
Haunted eBay dolls
You will find countless porcelain dolls on eBay labeled as "haunted". They have some common features such as burnt skin, cracked faces and stitched mouths.
Tatya Vinchu
Tatya Vinchu is the reincarnated soul of a gangster trapped inside a puppet. It is an iconic evil doll from the Marathi horror-comedy "Zapatlela". With blinking eyes and a twisted grin, he terrified Indian Kids in the 90s.
